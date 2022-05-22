Own goal is enough to lift Angel City to 1-0 victory over Kansas City
Angel City FC didn’t score in Saturday night’s NWSL match at Banc of California Stadium, but an own goal by the Kansas City Current was the difference in a 1-0 victory for the hosts.
In the 70th minute, Christen Press, after taking a through ball from Savannah McCaskill, sent a pass through the goal box that was knocked in by Current defender Taylor Leach.
Goalkeeper DiDi Haracic made a quality save — her lone save — for Angel City
(3-1-0) early in the game when she stopped a free kick by Alexis Loera that was headed for the upper left corner in the ninth minute.
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.