This own-brand supermarket hummus beats the rest for summer dipping

Hummus, houmous, humous, humus, hommus, hommos. How do you spell yours? The supermarkets say houmous or hummus, my autocorrect prefers humous. Whatever, since Waitrose first put the unpromising looking beige dip in a chiller cabinet in the 1980s, we’ve been hooked on the stuff – we’re the biggest consumers in Europe, scooping up 40 per cent of sales and earning the title of European Hummus Capital in the trade. But chickpeas have been in short supply since the war in Ukraine began, as a quarter of the world’s supply comes from Russia. Hummus prices have risen in response – so picking the right one is more relevant than ever.

As for the name, hummus is from the Arabic word “alhimas”, which just means chickpea, and is transliterated into that full mezze of spellings. In 2008 Lebanon filed an international lawsuit against Israel for “stealing” hummus. The kind we mostly eat in this country is hummus bi tahini, flavoured with sesame paste: at its simplest it’s just chickpeas, oil, tahini, lemon juice and salt. A cold puree of anything else – borlotti beans, carrots, red lentils – isn’t strictly hummus at all if it doesn’t contain mostly chickpeas. But then “guacamole” means “avocado sauce” and it doesn’t stop us calling squished-up peas “pea guacamole”, so perhaps we should just roll with it. To my mind, as long as the “hummus” has got a significant pulse content, and a similar texture to classic hummus, that’s OK.

Indeed, the chiller cabinets are stacked with tubs of different types of hummus, such as red pepper, or spinach and parsley, or smoked, often topped with extra goodies – seeds, nuts, pestos, oils. Even sticking to the simplest, unflavoured hummus from the supermarkets I still had 18 kinds to try. Lucky I love the stuff.

The kind of hummus we mostly eat in this country is hummus bi tahini, flavoured with sesame paste - getty

Prices vary wildly, from 44p to more than £2 per 100g. Would it be cheaper to make it yourself? You bet it would. Working on a simple recipe that involves nothing but a 400g tin of chickpeas (240g drained weight; 59p) pureed with 90ml of water, the juice of a lemon (30p), 1 tbsp olive oil (9p), 2 tbsp tahini (26p) salt, and a tiny clove of garlic (1p), I made about 375g for £1.26 (going by Sainsbury’s prices). That’s 34p per 100g – cheaper than even the cheapest of the ready-made versions I tested. Cook your own chickpeas (British company hodmedods.co.uk sells homegrown chickpeas, so you can go local) and it’ll be cheaper still.

But there are times – an impromptu picnic, say, or just when you’re knackered – when a tub of ready-made is a godsend. It’s a good choice, too. Hummus manages to be creamy and luxurious tasting, and pretty healthy too, with more protein and fibre and less fat than a mayonnaise-based dip.

It’s worth inspecting the ingredients before you put it in the trolley. Those budget tubs of ready-made hummus (and indeed some of the more expensive) may also include the kind of ingredients which mark them out as “ultra processed”, products that are thought by many to be at the root of the obesity epidemic and associated poor health. That’s usually preservative (potassium sorbate is a favourite) and acidifiers such as citric acid – less expensive than lemon juice.

Some even contain cornflour to thicken the mix, so the consistency feels right without having to add so many chickpeas. Yup, that’s right – cornflour is cheaper than chickpeas, so it makes good sense for the manufacturer’s bottom line. But cornflour has got next to none of the bountiful vitamins, protein and fibre of chickpeas.

Sounds as if we are being tricked out of valuable nutrients? I couldn’t possibly comment, except to say that the discounters – Aldi and Lidl – manage to price-match the bargain basement, cornflour-containing budget ranges of Tesco (Eastman’s Deli), Sainsbury’s (Stamford St) and Morrisons (Savers) without resorting to thickeners. Your choice, however you spell it.

The value-for-money taste test

Holy Moly Original Hummus

£2.20 for 150g at Asda (£1.47/100g)

There are no weird ingredients in this one, but it has an odd vegetal taste, plus it looks curdled. Not nice, plus it’s expensive.

Result: 0 out of 5

Tesco Eastman’s Foods Houmous

89p for 200g (44p/100g)

Weirdly gloopy, starchy texture – so I’m not surprised to find cornflour in the list of ingredients. You’d need a couple of beers to get this down you.

Result: 1 out of 5

Classic Houmous by Sainsbury’s

£1.65 for 315g (52p/100g)

Slightly soapy, and a bit heavy on the lemon juice. It has a nubbly texture but nothing to particularly tempt one to go back for another dip.

Result: 1 out of 5

Sofra Hummus

£2.64 for 200g from myjam.co.uk (£1.34/100g)

Available from independents, including my local greengrocer. It’s very salty and heavy on the tahini. Slightly vegetal, very mousse-y. Not popular in this tasting.

Result: 1 out of 5

Natoora Hummus

£3.95 for 185g at Ocado (£2.18/100g)

This light-textured purée in a glass jar tastes more like savoury lemon curd, such is the overpowering fresh lemon flavour. And have you seen the price?

Result: 1 out of 5

Co-op Houmous Dip

£1.75 for 200g (88p/100g)

A rough texture that some might find too hard, but others will like the crunch. It’s very oily though, to the point of being slightly separated.

Result: 2 out of 5

Morrisons Savers Houmous

89p for 200g (44.5p/100g)

With a stiff mousse-y texture, this needs a bit of olive oil poured on top. The thickness would break your crisps, certainly; a spreader not a dipper.

Result: 2 out of 5

Essential Waitrose & Partners Houmous

£1.35 for 200g (67.5p/100g)

A very grainy texture (which will appeal to some), but an oily aftertaste and quite sour. The chickpeas taste undercooked.

Result: 2 out of 5

Lidl Meadow Fresh Classic Houmous

89p for 200g (44.5p/100g)

Very soft. Glossy looking and it tastes oily – the mixture looks slightly separated and curdled. Sesame flavour comes through, but it is a bit bland.

Result: 2 out of 5

Waitrose & Partners Smooth Tahini Houmous

£1.90 for 200g (95p/100g)

Delivers a rather harsh, sour start and a bitter finish. Smooth without being creamy, it has a slightly floury texture.

Result: 2 out of 5

Ocado Houmous £1.45 for 200g (72.5p/100g)

This has a dark colour and is very smooth – almost whipped – with a lovely savoury quality although it is quite tart. It might not be everyone’s idea of a classic houmous.

Result: 3 out of 5

Waitrose & Partners Extra Olive Oil Houmous

£1.90 for 200g (95p/100g)

Good flavour of olive oil. This tastes posh: it’s nubbly without any hard bits, but with a creamy texture. Not much chickpea or tahini flavour, however, and the lemon is nicely restrained, but there.

Result: 3 out of 5

Morrisons Classic Houmous

£1.35 for 200g (67.5p/100g)

Another crisp breaker, such is its thickness, with a faint bitterness at the end. Not exciting but fine to spread in a sandwich. Decent balance.

Result: 3 out of 5

Sabra Mezze Houmous Classic

£2.50 for 250g at Ocado (£1/100g)

Not the cheapest, and it contains preservative, but it has a super silky texture that’s hard to achieve at home, and a real tahini taste.

Result: 4 out of 5

Waitrose & Partners Duchy Organic Houmous

£2.20 for 200g (£1.10/100g)

A nicely balanced flavour and a more luxurious, creamy texture than most I tried. Not too salty, either.

Result: 4 out of 5

Aldi the Deli Houmous

89p for 200g (44p/100g)

A texture that impresses and a lot of tahini flavour. Not exciting but serviceable (especially for the price) and good for pepping up with olive oil and harissa.

Result: 4 out of 5

Tesco Houmous

£1.20 for 200g (60p/100g)

Top marks for a nice clean ingredients list, and this is a decent, well-balanced houmous with a gently grainy texture.

Result: 4 out of 5

M&S Food Classic Houmous

£1.50 for 200g (75p/100g)

A simple list of ingredients, and the houmous is lemony rather than oily, with a little tahini hit at the end. On the salty side, but with a good, gentle nubbly texture.

Result: 5 out of 5

