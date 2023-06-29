Own 50% of casino king’s fabled Lake Tahoe home for $19.5M — where celebrities partied

For $19.5 million, you can own half of the legendary Lake Tahoe waterfront estate built by casino founder William F. Harrah.

“I believe the historical nature of this home sets it apart from any Lake Tahoe property and its orientation on the lake is one of a kind,” David Bellings of Compass, co-listing agent with Jamison Blair, said in a statement. “Given that, statistically, second-home owners only use their luxury homes 30% or less during the year, this is truly a rare opportunity to own a stunning turnkey home for half the cost.”

The mega-mansion was listed for sale in 2019 for $25.7 million, The Sacramento Bee reported. Built in 1963, the residence has undergone extensive renovation to bring it up to date for a new era of luxury homebuyers.

Harrah designed the home to entertain celebrities who performed at his casino. The great room alone could accommodate 100 people during a party.

Back in its heyday, William F. Harrah, founder of Harrah’s Lake Tahoe Hotel and Harrah’s Casino, invited world-famous entertainers to his house — including Rat Pack members Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. and Judy Garland — “all of whom could utilize the secret tunnel that runs the length of the property to conceal their arrival, party the night away and then relax and refresh in the luxury accommodations that Harrah meticulously oversaw,” according to the official property listing.

Villa Harrah offers 20,000 square feet of living space, eight bedrooms, 13 bathrooms and “the best view of the lake,” the property listing says.

Bunkroom sleeps 12

One of the seven ensuite bedrooms is a bunk-room that sleeps 12 people. Each bedroom takes in views of the lake.

The home’s large glass walls frame panoramic views of the lake and mountains. Inside, there is an expansive seating area, floating fireplace, large dining area, a billiards room, custom bar and a great room, which is the “ultimate centerpiece for Tahoe glamour and unforgettable entertaining,” according to the listing.

Filled with resort-style amenities, the home has a full spa with a steam room, sauna, jetted bath, cold plunge, Himalayan Salt Cave and a hair/nail salon. Also, there’s a home theater, retro-style wet bar, oversized terraces and a lakeside pool.

High-end details abound and are stunning. There’s walnut and gray elm cabinetry, custom concrete sinks, stone slabs imported from Brazil, dark and richly colored European fumed oak flooring, hardwood floor inlays, leather and steel railings and horse hair murals.

Villa Harrah, located at 1028 Skyland Drive in Zephyr Cove, Nevada, is secluded yet quite close to South Lake’s top casinos, restaurants, ski resorts and nightlife. It’s only 50 miles from Reno-Tahoe International Airport and 12 miles from Lake Tahoe Airport.

Influential casino owner

The home’s ownership is listed in a trust under Arden Companies LLC, according to property records. The home last sold in December 2012 for $8.5 million.

Bill Harrah is considered one of the most influential figures in gaming history. He opened Harrah’s Reno in the 1940s, and helped create the Nevada Gaming Control Board. In the late 1950s, Harrah purchased purchased Sahati’s Stateline Country Club, which became Harrah’s Lake Tahoe. Harrah died in 1978.