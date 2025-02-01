Owls sign Toulouse's Argyle loan winger Cissoko

Ibrahim Cissoko only returned to the Plymouth Argyle team on New Year's Day after two months out following hip surgery [Rex Features]

Sheffield Wednesday have signed Netherlands Under-21 winger Ibrahim Cissoko from French Ligue 1 side Toulouse - following his injury-hit first half of the season on loan at Plymouth Argyle.

Cissoko, 21, signed for Argyle in the summer on a scheduled season-long loan.

He was then ruled out until January after having surgery on a hip injury.

But French top flight side Toulouse invoked a recall clause - and the move to the Owls was announced during Saturday afternoon's latest busy round of Championship fixtures.

Cissoko began his career in the Netherlands with VVV Venlo, with moves to Vitesse Arnhem and NEC Nigmegen before joining Toulouse in the summer of 2023.

Wednesday, who drew 1-1 at home to Luton Town on Saturday, are 10th in the Championship, 14 places and 17 points better off than bottom club Argyle, who stunned West Bromwich Albion at Home Park.