OwlCrate is the cutest book subscription you've never heard of—and it's 50% off right now
Hunting for the best Cyber Monday deals? At Reviewed, we're tracking the best sales you can shop, from lululemon activewear to steals under $50. If you're shopping for a unique gift for the avid reader on your list this year, we recommend OwlCrate, a reading subscription service that's 50% off during Cyber Monday 2022.
OwlCrate ships books to subscribers every one, three or six months, starting at $35.99 a month. During Cyber Monday, you can shop discounted past crates and up to 50% off hardcover books. The Paperback Classics Collection is down to $22 (save $7.97). This colorful box features three custom-illustrated versions of Frankenstein, Pride and Prejudice, and The Secret Garden.
Today, all hardcover books are on sale for half off at OwlCrate (discount applied in the cart). You can score some of the year's hottest young adult novels for less than $10, like Only A Monster for just $9.50 (signed by the author and featuring an exclusive cover). Skin of the Sea by Natasha Bowen is also just $9.50, featuring an author letter, signed insert and exclusive cover.
For Cyber Monday, November 28, shoppers will be able to save 40% on 4 items, or 75% on 7 items, bringing the reading discounts to an impressive level. Shop now before these deals expire!
