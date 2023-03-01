Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Owens & Minor:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.052 = US$198m ÷ (US$5.4b - US$1.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Owens & Minor has an ROCE of 5.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Healthcare industry average of 9.6%.

In the above chart we have measured Owens & Minor's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Owens & Minor's ROCE Trending?

In terms of Owens & Minor's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 7.3% over the last five years. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

In Conclusion...

In summary, Owens & Minor is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Unsurprisingly then, the total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

If you'd like to know more about Owens & Minor, we've spotted 3 warning signs, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

