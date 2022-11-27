Owen Warner: Hollyoaks actor and I’m a Celebrity contestant in profile

Jacob Stolworthy
·2 min read

I’m a Celebrity 2022 is here – and the series has returned to Australia for the first time in three years.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly are back on hosting duties for the annual reality series, which this year features a musician, a DJ and a disgraced politician as part of its line-up.

One such celebrity taking part in the series is Owen Warner – but who is he?

Warner is a British actor best known for playing the role of Romeo Nightingale in Hollyoaks.

The 32-year-old first joined the soap in 2018 and has found himself at the centre of several key storylines.

Warner, who hails from Leicester, is considered to be a friend of I’m a Celebrity having previously appeared on discussion show I’m a Celebrity: Extra Camp, which airs on ITV2, multiple times.

Shortly after he was announced as a contestant, Warner became one of the early favourites to win.

Speaking about his decision to sign up, he told ITV:“I am excited for people to get to know me as a person and not a character. People are so used to seeing me recite lines that have been written for me, and most of them are not what I would say myself.

He continued: “And now it is getting closer, I want to enjoy everything about it. I have told all my friends to vote for me because I will feel like I have wasted it if I don’t do the trials. The trials are part of the I’m a Celebrity experience. It’s great to be going to Australia, the OG format.”

Warner admitted that his primary concern about entering the jungle was that he wouldn’t be able to “to get haircuts twice a week”, which he currently does for his role.

“I think not having them will be the biggest trial,” he said, adding: “I might come out looking like a different geezer!”

Owen Warner is appearing on ‘I’m a Celebrity’ (ITV)
Owen Warner is appearing on 'I'm a Celebrity' (ITV)

Warner has had relationships with former Hollyoaks co-star Stephanie Davis, who played Sinead O’Connor, Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry and The Apprentice candidate Camilla Ainsworth.

His Instagram page can be found here.

