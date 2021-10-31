Owen Sound earn come-from-behind victory over Sarnia Sting to snap skid

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — The Owen Sound Attack snapped a two-game losing skid with a come-from-behind 4-3 victory over the Sarnia Sting in the Ontario Hockey League Saturday.

Deni Goure scored 5:38 into the third period to complete the comeback for Owen Sound (3-6-1).

The Attack were losing 3-1 in the second period when Nolan Seed and Stepan Machacek scored within two minutes to tie the game.

Ryan Mast, Brayden Guy and Ty Voit found the back of the net for Sarnia (1-4-2).

Mack Guzda stopped 35 saves for Owen Sound while Anson Thornton stopped 23 shots in defeat.

---

FRONTENACS 4 67'S 3

OTTAWA – Martin Chromiak scored three goals, including the game-winner in the third period for Kingston (5-2-1) over Ottawa (6-4-1).

---

STEELHEADS 3 BULLDOGS 2 (SO)

HAMILTON, Ont. – James Hardie and Owen Beck scored in the shootout to push Mississauga (3-4-1) past division-leading Hamilton (6-3-1).

---

STORM 4 GREYHOUNDS 1

GUELPH, Ont. – Matthew Poitras' three-point night (one goal, two assists) powered Guelph (5-4-1) past first-place Soo (7-4-0).

---

PETES 5 ICEDOGS 4

NIAGARA, Ont. – Peterborough (4-5-0) got two goals from Tucker Robertson to defeat Niagara (4-5-0).

---

RANGERS 6 SPITFIRES 3

WINDSOR, Ont. – Mike Petizian scored a hat trick and Declan McDonnell added a pair for Kitchener (6-3-0) against Windsor (3-4-2).

---

BATTALION 8 COLTS 3

BARRIE, Ont. – A Matvey Petrov hat trick and two goals by Dalyn Wakely were the difference as North Bay (6-4-0) outmuscled Barrie (4-5-1).

---

FIREBIRDS 6 OTTERS 2

ERIE, Penn. – Two goals apiece by Zacharie Giroux and Amadeus Lombardi saw Flint (4-2-0) vanquish Erie (2-6-0).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2021.

The Canadian Press