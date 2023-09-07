Owen Hargreaves backs Chelsea to make huge move for Brighton forward Evan Ferguson

Evan Ferguson is one of the Premier League’s most exciting teenagers (Getty Images)

Owen Hargreaves believes Chelsea are the most likely destination for Brighton’s in-form striker Evan Ferguson.

The 18-year-old scored his first Premier League hat-trick before the international break, in Brighton’s comfortable win over Newcastle, and the forward has unsurprisingly been linked with a big-money move away from the Seagulls.

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber has claimed it will be “at least five years” before the club consider selling Ferguson, though it has recently been reported that Manchester City are lining up a huge bid.

Manchester United and Liverpool have also been raised as potential options for the Irishman, who has a contract at Brighton until 2028.

Hargreaves hailed the teenager’s display against Newcastle, and suggested the Seagulls could end up negotiating with more familiar faces when the time comes to sell Ferguson.

“That was against the best defence in the Premier League last season - Dan Burn looked very worried about Ferguson,” Hargreaves told The Kelly & Wrighty Show.

“I like the fact that all three goals were different. The first one was an easy one, he was in the right spot. The second was a great goal. He’s a bit of an old school centre-forward, he’s got that physical profile.”

Asked which club is most likely to sign Ferguson, Hargreaves added: “Probably Chelsea because they buy all of Brighton’s players.”

Speaking earlier this summer, former Brighton star Glenn Murray praised Ferguson’s character and made a bold prediction as he discussed the forward’s potential.

“I believe he could be sort of Harry Kane’s level, his stature, his ability,” Murray said.

“The thing that bowls me over the most about him is his attitude, how humble he is as a young man. You see a lot of lads burst onto the scene and the money and the glamour gets the better of them, but this kid is focused on football.

“He wants to continue to get better and it’s a pleasure watching him week-in, week-out.”