Owen Farrell: Rugby needs to be safe but high tackles need common sense too

Daniel Schofield
·5 min read
Owen Farrell himself was on the receiving end of a head-on-head contact from Jack Walker - GETTY IMAGES
Owen Farrell himself was on the receiving end of a head-on-head contact from Jack Walker - GETTY IMAGES

Saracens captain Owen Farrell insists players have no choice but to attempt dominant shots after six yellow cards were shown for high tackles in the Gallagher Premiership semi-finals.

Farrell himself was on the receiving end of a head-on-head contact from Jack Walker during Saracens 34-17 victory against Harlequins, which drew blood just above his ear. Walker, the Harlequins hooker, was the first of four players to be be shown a yellow card for making contact with the head by referee Luke Pearce at the StoneX Stadium with the Saracens trio of Elliot Daly, Billy Vunipola and Alex Lozowski all heading to the sin-bin in the second half.

In Leicester’s 27-14 win over Northampton, Leicester back Guy Porter and Saints replacement Oisin Heffernan were both yellow carded either side of half-time for high tackles on Rory Hutchinson and Jasper Wiese respectively.

As a prominent member of the International Rugby Players union, Farrell has no wish to dilute the central message from World Rugby about the priority player safety. He did not dispute any of Pearce’s decisions. However, Farrell, whose own tackle technique has been frequently and heavily scrutinised, does hope to provide some context from a player’s perspective on the difficulty of toeing the line between what the authorities call for and what the coaches demand.

“We know what we can and can’t do, but you still have to have enough intent to go forward in your defence,” Farrell said. “If you are constantly being passive you probably won’t get picked next week. It’s a very fine line and I don’t think people quite understand when it gets slowed down on TV how quick those decisions are.

Leicester's Guy Porter was yellow carded during his side's semi-final win over Northampton - GETTY IMAGES
Leicester's Guy Porter was yellow carded during his side's semi-final win over Northampton - GETTY IMAGES

“You could slow loads of things down and find bits. Look, again all we can do is what we can control. A few of those tackles are just trying to be dominant, there is no malice in it and the referee has seen it as a yellow card and that’s it, we get on with it.

“You don’t want people in the bin. As with theirs (Quins), a lot of them nothing’s actually too high, nothing’s malicious, there’s dip in it and there’s obviously head contact. I think there’s a lot more of it happening now in rugby. There’s times you can slow loads of contact down and find something. When there’s a bigger collision people look at it more. Hopefully it goes in the right direction, the game is safe, and there’s some common sense to it too. I’m glad everyone is doing what they can to make the game go in the right direction in terms of safety and we will do what we can to control that.”

Neither Mark McCall, the Saracens director of rugby, nor Tabai Matson, the Harlequins head coach, offered any complaint about Pearce’s decisions, although McCall did confirm that he would reinforce tackle height in training this week leading into the Premiership final.

The more contentious episode occurred at Welford Road where Porter’s forceful shoulder to the head of Hutchinson was adjudged by referee Matthew Carley to be worthy of the same punishment as Heffernan’s seatbelt tackle on Wiese, much to the bemusement of Chris Boyd, the outgoing Northampton director of rugby. “I think if you’d had a look at the Saracens-Harlequins game and at our game, the process around those decisions doesn’t always end up with an equitable sanction for what appear to be very different crimes,” Boyd said. “It’s ridiculously hard to make those decisions but, at the end of the day, for us, you need to manage those situations.”

This was where Saracens were in their element against Harlequins. When Walker was in the bin, Saracens scored two tries through Nick Tompkins and Ben Earl.

Meanwhile, the 25-minute period in which Saracens played with 14 or 13 men finished 7-7.

It is no coincidence that Saracens seem to thrive in adversity. Relegation to the Championship for their salary cap shenanigans in 2020 seemed to mark the death of a dynasty. None of the superstars, it was widely assumed, would want to stick around for a season playing the likes of Hartpury College.

With the exception of George Kruis, who headed to Japan, the vast majority of their international contingent remained and second row Maro Itoje believes that togetherness was evident in the second half when Saracens were defending their tryline.

“By no means has this season been perfect,” Itoje said. “I guess rugby isn’t perfect. But one thing we showed in this semi-final was the fight in our team. Quins are a top team and they put us under pressure for big parts of the game. But as a team we stuck together and grew tighter and stronger as time went on. I think this club is a special club…it’s a blessing for me to be part of it. They look after the players extremely well. We know there’s something special in this club. As players we just want to give back.”

