Owen Farrell hopes upcoming return to international stage will boost Lions bid

Owen Farrell wants to reassert his British & Irish Lions tour credentials when returning to the international arena with the World XV this summer.

The former England captain stood himself down from the Test arena after leading the Red Rose men to a third-place finish at last year’s World Cup in France.

The 32-year-old has since agreed a lucrative summer move to Paris outfit Racing 92, where he will link up with his old England boss Stuart Lancaster.

Farrell will be unavailable for England selection after trading Saracens for Racing at the end of the campaign, with the RFU holding firm on not picking overseas-based players.

But the 112-cap England talisman is understood to have continued designs on making the 2025 Lions tour to Australia.

And Farrell will now feature when the World XV takes on France in Bilbao on June 22, with ex-All Blacks coach Ian Foster in charge of the invitational outfit.

The Saracens fly-half will bid to lead the Men In Black to a seventh Premiership title before signing off from the StoneX Stadium, but will then turn attentions to his new life in France.

Despite stepping back from England duties, Farrell is known to be in no mood to slow down, especially given his famed drive for success.

Farrell will add another gritty and talented leader to a supreme cast-list at Racing, linking up with the likes of two-time World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell will lead the Lions to Australia next summer, in what will prove a mouthwatering master-versus-apprentice tussle with his former Test boss Joe Schmidt.

Taskmaster Kiwi coach Schmidt has taken the Wallabies helm and will waste no time in whipping the disjointed Australia set-up back into shape.

Owen is determined to play his way onto the tour, and has already been given the green light by future Racing boss Lancaster but dad Andy has downplayed the discussion around his son’s selection when officially named Lions coach in January.

Farrell Jr. is nonetheless in no mood to let standards slip when he makes the move across The Channel this summer.

“The prospect of playing for the World XV is incredibly exciting,” said Owen Farrell.

“This will be the first time I will have played for an invitation team and joining up with guys you normally line up against in a less-pressured environment is something I am really looking forward to.

“My Dad played for the World XV in 2006 and combining the history with all the players that have represented the team with what will be a very fun week for me, on a personal level will make the whole experience very special.”