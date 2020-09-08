Owen Farrell free to captain England in autumn internationals after five-match ban for red card

Owen Farrell of Saracens leaves the field of play after being sent off during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Saracens and Wasps - Clive Rose/Getty Images

Owen Farrell is free to play in England’s autumn international campaign despite being handed a five-match ban for a “totally unacceptable” swinging arm tackle.

Farrell was sent off for his wild clothesline which knocked out Wasps teenager Charlie Atkinson in Saracens’ 28-18 defeat by Wasps on Saturday. As a result of Atkinson’s concussion, the independent disciplinary panel charged Farrell with a top-end offence which carries with it a 10-week ban that could have ruled him out of England’s Six Nations finale against Italy on Oct 31.

However, testimony from England head coach Eddie Jones as well as his guilty plea meant that the panel decided to halve the ban to five weeks which will allow him to play again from Oct 5. That means Farrell will miss Saracens' Champions Cup quarter-final against Leinster on Sept 19 as well as the semi-final should the defending champions win in Dublin.

It is far from the first time that Farrell’s tackle technique has been under the spotlight, most notably having escaped sanction for high tackles on South Africa centre André Esterhuizen and Australia lock Izack Rodda in the 2018 autumn internationals. However his only previous blemish on his disciplinary record was for a dangerous tackle on Wasps scrum half Dan Robson in 2016.

Mike Hamlin, who chaired the panel alongside Gareth Graham and Leon Lloyd, said: “It was accepted by the RFU, the player and the Panel that the offending was reckless and not intentional. This was a totally unacceptable contact with the neck/head of Charlie Atkinson as a result of a reckless tackle which had the consequences of him being knocked unconscious and sustaining a concussion. This resulted in the Panel concluding that this was a top end offence with an entry point of 10 matches. There were no aggravating features.

“Testimonials provided by Mark McCall, Eddie Jones and the founders of a charity with which the player works very closely were of the highest quality. The Panel concluded that applying the off-field mitigating factors, notwithstanding his suspension 4½ years ago, the player was entitled to a reduction from 10 matches to five meaningful matches under RFU regulation 19.11.11. The player is free to play again on 5 October.”

While McCall has already indicated that he will not address Farrell’s technique, Jones may take a different view. While a staunch defender of Farrell’s aggressive attitude, Jones had no qualms in criticising former captain Dylan Hartley for a similar swinging arm tackle on Sean O’Brien in 2016. “It is like Dylan, if he has his arms in close he does not hit a bloke like that,” Jones said. “We are consistently reinforcing good technique. We have spoken to Dylan and he has done numerous skill ­sessions to pick it up. He is not the only one with that flaw.”