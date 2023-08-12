Owen Farrell: England captain could miss start of Rugby World Cup after red card against Wales

Blow: Farrell could miss the start of the World Cup (Getty Images)

Owen Farrell could miss the start of England’s Rugby World Cup campaign after his red card against Wales.

The England captain plunged Steve Borthwick’s World Cup preparations into disarray after his head-high shot on Wales flanker Taine Basham.

Farrell was sent to the sin-bin while the officials reviewed the call, later upgrading the punishment to a red card.

The 31-year-old will now likely face a minimum two-week suspension, but that could rise as high as six weeks and threaten a large part of England’s World Cup campaign.

Farrell is unlikely to have the chance to attend World Rugby’s tackle school to reduce his impending ban – because he went through that process in January.

The 107-cap playmaker was cited for a high tackle after Saracens’ 19-16 Gallagher Premiership win at Gloucester on January 6.

His four-week suspension was then cut to three for undergoing World Rugby’s tackle technique coaching session.

This time however, Farrell is unlikely to have such luxury. And so England can expect to start their World Cup campaign in France without their captain, leader and fly-half talisman.

George Ford took the reins at 10 in Farrell’s absence as England somehow survived five minutes with 12 men to edge out Wales 19-17 at Twickenham.

The Sale star will now take a key role across the next few weeks, with Marcus Smith also in the squad at fly-half.

England boss Borthwick refused to be drawn on Farrell’s status moving forward, opting not to make specific comment ahead of impending disciplinary hearings.

"What will happen now is I’m sure it will be assessed and go through the disciplinary procedure, said Borthwick.

"We were intent on announcing our 33 which was a real positive step this week.

"But if there will be a need to adapt, if anything changes, we’ll adapt, we always will.

"Right now it would be wrong for me to comment on an individual incident that will likely go through a disciplinary procedure.

"To be clear we’re fully supportive of players tackling low.

“I’ll say that without any comment on the specific incident."

England had Henry Arundell, Freddie Steward and Ellis Genge sin-binned, to add to Farrell’s red card.

Borthwick rejected suggestions England’s discipline is in disarray, especially after improving that overall picture in the Six Nations.

"I think the England team has actually improved the discipline considerably," said Borthwick.

"Am I disappointed with today? Let me make this absolutely categoric we want 15 players on the pitch.

"I coach 15 players on the pitch.

"We know cards are part of the game now, we practise that and we did some of that this week."

Wales boss Warren Gatland hinted at Farrell copping a problematic ban, however.

"I think it was the right decision on the day," said Gatland.

"Hopefully for Owen’s sake he doesn’t get too long a ban, I think we need someone like him in the game. He’d be a big loss to the game. Given previous though I’m not too sure what’s going to happen with that.

"But fingers crossed it’s not too bad for him."