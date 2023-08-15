Owen Farrell cleared and has red card overturned

Farrell will be free to play a full part in the World Cup group stage - RFU/Dan Mullan

Owen Farrell has been cleared and is free to play in England’s World Cup campaign after his red card against Wales last Saturday was overturned.

Farrell, named as captain for the tournament by Steve Borthwick, will be available for England’s remaining World Cup warm-up fixtures, against Ireland and Fiji, as well as defining group games against Argentina, Japan and Chile.

He was sent off following a high tackle on opposing back-rower Taine Basham in the second half of England’s 19-17 win. Having been initially shown a yellow card by referee Nika Amashukeli, his sanction was upgraded to a permanent dismissal under the new ‘bunker’ system for reviewing such incidents.

Farrell’s defence was led by Richard Smith KC, a veteran of five World Cups, three British and Irish Lions tours and described as the country’s “pre-eminent rugby barrister”.

He has more than 35 years’ experience at the Bar, and a profile on the Chambers & Partners website says he “achieves incredible results from seemingly impossible situations.”

Farrell sat in a video hearing that began on Tuesday morning. The all-Australian judicial committee comprised Adam Casselden SC and two ex-Wallabies in John Langford and David Croft.

Croft, a former back-rower, was coached by Eddie Jones, both for Australia and the Queensland Reds. These committees are assembled by World Rugby’s judicial panel chair, Chris Quinlan, with the chair selected in advance of matches. Two other members are then added afterwards, with an onus on neutrality for a player’s upcoming fixtures.

Back in January, Farrell was cited for a dangerous tackle on Jack Clement of Gloucester. Despite escaping without an on-field sanction, he was found guilty and received a four-week ban that was reduced for three on the completion of World Rugby’s coaching intervention programme.

Players are not allowed to undergo this initiative, which aims to stop repeat-offending and is commonly known as ‘tackle school’, twice in a career.

In 2020, Farrell was handed a five-week ban for a dangerous tackle on Charlie Atkinson of Wasps. Prior to that, he had received a two-week suspension in 2016 for a high tackle on Dan Robson during another fixture between Saracens and Wasps.

