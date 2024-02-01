Owen Dale: Oxford United sign winger from League One rivals Blackpool

Oxford United have signed Blackpool winger Owen Dale on a permanent basis.

Though he has played 32 times this season, mainly at wing-back, the 25-year-old has started just one League One game in the past two months.

Dale, who joins for an undisclosed fee, played 50 games on loan at Portsmouth last season and watched Oxford draw 2-2 against the leaders on Tuesday night.

"He is an exciting player - we feel he still has plenty of potential," U's boss Des Buckingham told the club site.

Dale joined Blackpool from Crewe in 2022, having played more than 100 games across five seasons for the Alex.

He was in the final six months of his contract with the Tangerines and joins Tyler Burey and Will Goodwin in moving to the Kassam Stadium this month.

"I played against Oxford earlier in the season and really liked the way things are set up here," Dale said.

Oxford have not disclosed the length of Dale's contract with the club.