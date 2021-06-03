'Owe My Life to Them': Woman Battles Covid with Oxygen Dropping to 18 and Brothers by Her Side

Siblings go beyond all boundaries to save their brothers and sisters. A similar story depicting two brothers love and resilience for their sister helped her fight against COVID. The incident came to light recently when 47-year-old Rinku was discharged from the hospital on May 28.

It was in April this year when Rinku, a resident of Madipur village in Munger, Bihar, fell ill. She experienced breathlessness, following which her husband Satish Prasad admitted her to JLN Medical College and Hospital in Bhagalpur in Bihar. However, the sudden surge in the COVID-19 cases resulted in a shortage of staff at the hospital. Just like many other patients, Rinku has no other option but to stay in an overcrowded ward with only a handful of attendants to look after them.

However, this didn’t go well with her younger brother Rajnish, who rushed to Bhagalpur to be by Rinku’s side. A farmer in Ramchua village of Banka, Rajnish decided to shift his sister to the COVID care ward, despite her being at a high risk of getting severely infected. Talking to Indian Express, Rajnish revealed that when he first visited her sister, Rinku didn’t have a mask set on her face properly.

Meanwhile, her husband Satish, who is an employee at a firm in Kahalgaon near Bhagalpur, kept a safe distance from his wife. He stayed in a rented room near the hospital. The couple has two kids –a boy, studying law in Kolkata and a married daughter.

The real struggle was faced by Rinku and Rajnish, who couldn’t even get a proper meal. The brother-sister duo had no option but to share their food. Satish, who lived nearby, didn’t bother to look after them or provide them food, as claimed by Rajnish.

All was well until Rinku’s condition got worse and her oxygen level dropped to 40. She was immediately shifted to ICU, however, her SPO2 failed to stabilize. When her SPO2 further fell to 18, the doctors advised Rajnish to shift her to a hospital where she could get the proper care.

Rajnish, who felt helpless in this situation, asked his elder brother Rakesh, for help. A former IAF non-commissioned officer and an advocate at Supreme Court, Rakesh travelled from Delhi to Patna and managed to get a bed in AIIMS in the state’s capital with the help of some local contacts.

However, the nightmare didn’t end there. While they were en route to AIIMS, the ambulance carrying Rinku broke down. Another ambulance took three hours to reach the spot. The incident left Riku gasping for breath as the ambulance’s oxygen was almost over before they reached Patna.

The delay in formalities added to their worries. For the next 18 days, Rinku was kept on ventilator support, her health deteriorated due to a lung infection. After coming off the ventilator, Rinku developed diarrhoea. During the entire duration, Rinku was supported and looked after by her two brothers.

After nearly 53 days of her fatal battle, Rinku was discharged recently and was taken to their home in Ramchua in Banka. On her road to recovery, she said that she owes her life to her brothers.

