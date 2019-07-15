O'Ward 'just wanted to finish' on Super Formula debut

contested his first Super Formula race at a wet Fuji Speedway after heavy rain showers hit the track 30 minutes before the scheduled start.

O’Ward says his lack of experience of driving the SF19, combined with the weather conditions, meant that he wasn’t chasing outright results on his debut.

“Very difficult conditions, it was very difficult to see anything at the start of the race,” O’Ward told Motorsport.com. “So my goal was to keep it on track to finish.

“We were the second-biggest mover of the race [after Kamui Kobayashi] so we passed six-seven cars and then we got passed [by Ryo Hirakawa] towards the end.

“But for [a] first time at the track, I got to experience the dry, the wet, dry/wet, I got to experience every single tyre.

“Too bad it wasn’t in the dry, because we started to gain a lot of pace in the last dry practice we had, we were the quickest Honda [and eighth overall].

“So I’m ready for [the next race at] Motegi, I just have to work a bit harder in finding how this tyre lets to get driven in the rain.”

Patricio O’Ward, Team Mugen

Patricio O’Ward, Team Mugen Masahide Kamio

Masahide Kamio