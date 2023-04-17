Owala’s stainless steel tumbler is finally back in stock, and shoppers say it’s ‘better than Stanley’

Owala

These days, water bottles and tumblers are practically accessories. Not only do the most popular styles sell out as quickly as the latest fashion drops, but you can dress up your tumbler with straw covers, charms and more.

With that being said, it’s no surprise that ever since Owala launched its 40oz stainless steel tumbler earlier this year, it’s been constantly out of stock. But luckily for shoppers, the hot item is finally back in stock at Target in all four colors.

Owala’s 40oz Stainless Steel Tumbler with Handle comes in navy, black, white and purple hues and retails for $35. It features a 2-in-1 lid that lets you sip or swig your beverage of choice and a reusable (and removable) straw. This tumbler is also BPA and phthalate-free, and its lid is dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup. But the real highlight of this tumbler is its double-wall insulation that keeps your hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold.

Plus, the convenient handle is adjustable so both righties and lefties are happy!

While it’s no surprise that Stanley’s rival 40oz tumbler is one of the most popular options out there, it’s also $15 more expensive, retailing for $50, and shoppers say Owala’s version is superior.

One Target shopper said Owala’s tumbler is “better than Stanley” and shared, “I love that the straw is in the center, it holds cold drinks longer and that if this falls over the spill isn’t as messy compared to my Stanley cup.”

Another reviewer said, “This is by far the best 40 oz tumbler out there! I sold my Stanley’s and replaced them with these. Keeps my drink colder longer, you have an option to sip from a straw or the lid!!!! Leak proof! Plows the competition away!”

Basically, if you’ve been in the market for a water bottle you won’t have to refill often and is wallet-friendly, make it Owala’s.

