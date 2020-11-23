Owaisi brothers not allowed development in old Hyderabad: BJP MP Surya

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya speaking to media on Monday in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 23 (ANI): Hitting out at AIMIM's Akbaruddin and Asaduddin Owaisi, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Monday said that they did not allow development in old Hyderabad.

Speaking to media, Surya said, "Laughable that Akbaruddin and Asaduddin Owaisi are speaking of development. They haven't allowed development and new infrastructure projects to enter inside old Hyderabad, the only thing they allowed is Rohingya Muslims. They have no right to speak about development."

"Every single vote to Owaisi is a vote against India and everything that India stands for," he said.

"He (Asaduddin Owaisi) speaks the language of rabid Islamism, separatism and extremism which Mohammed Ali Jinnah was also speaking," Surya said.

"Every Indian should stand against divisive and communal politics of Owaisi brothers," he added.

"In Telangana, the fight today is between Narendra Modi's good governance and the state's Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao (KCR's) farmhouse governance," Surya further said.

Elections to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation will be held in December. And, there are 150 wards in the corporation. (ANI)