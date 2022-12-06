Ovince Saint Preux loses third UFC 282 opponent after Antonio Trocoli withdraws
Ovince Saint Preux and UFC 282 apparently just don’t mix well together.
For the third time, Saint Preux has lost his opponent for Saturday’s event after Brazilian Antonio Trocoli withdrew from their light heavyweight bout in Las Vegas due to visa issues. A replacement opponent on six five days’ notice is being sought.
A person with knowledge of the situation confirmed the news to MMA Junkie on Monday following an initial report by MMA Fighting.
Saint Preux, 39, has experienced the worst luck trying to keep a fight together at UFC 282. He was originally supposed to meet former light heavyweight title challenger Alexander Gustafsson. However, Gustafsson withdrew for undisclosed reasons and was replaced by Philipe Lins.
Lins, however, withdrew Nov. 27 for undisclosed reasons. In his place stepped in promotional newcomer Trocoli, who is now out.
Across his most recent four bouts, Saint Preux is 2-2. He is one of the longest tenured members of the UFC roster as he nears his 10-year anniversary with the promotion.
The updated UFC 282 lineup includes:
Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev – for vacant light heavyweight title
Jared Gordon vs. Paddy Pimblett
Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. opponent TBA
Dricus Du Plessis vs. Darren Till
Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria
Chris Daukaus vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
Jay Perrin vs. Raul Rosas Jr.
Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Edmen Shahbazyan
Ovince Saint Preux vs. opponent TBA
Joaquin Buckley vs. Chris Curtis
Alexander Hernandez vs. Billy Quarantillo
TJ Brown vs. Erik Silva
Daniel da Silva vs. Vinicius Salvador
Steven Koslow vs. Cameron Saaiman
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 282.
List
UFC 282: Make your predictions for Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev