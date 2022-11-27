Ovince Saint Preux gets third UFC 282 opponent after Philipe Lins withdraws

Ovince Saint Preux readjusts course once again, though the final destination remains UFC 282.

For the second time in as many weeks, Saint Preux (26-12 MMA, 16-12 UFC) has a new opponent for the Dec. 10 pay-per-view at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. With Philipe Lins out for undisclosed reasons, Saint Preux will fight promotional newcomer Antonio Trocoli (12-3 MMA, 0-0 UFC).

A person with knowledge of the matchup recently confirmed the booking to MMA Junkie after Saint Preux announced the bout on his OnlyFans page.

Saint Preux, 39, was originally supposed to fight former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 282. However, Gustafsson withdrew for undisclosed reasons and was replaced by Lins.

Across his most recent four outings, Saint Preux is 2-2. He is one of the longest tenured members of the UFC roster as he nears his decade anniversary with the promotion.

Trocoli, 31, signed with the UFC in 2019 after a quick submission win on Dana White’s Contender Series, but he never fought because he tested positive for a banned substance. He was suspended and released.

The updated UFC 282 lineup includes:

Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev – for vacant light heavyweight title

Jared Gordon vs. Paddy Pimblett

Robbie Lawler vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Dricus Du Plessis vs. Darren Till

Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria

Chris Daukaus vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Jay Perrin vs. Raul Rosas Jr.

Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

Ovince Saint Preux vs. Antonio Trocoli

Joaquin Buckley vs. Chris Curtis

Alexander Hernandez vs. Billy Quarantillo

TJ Brown vs. Erik Silva

Cameron Saaiman vs. TBA

Daniel da Silva vs. Vinicius Salvador

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie