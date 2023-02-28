Ovidio Guzman: US asks Mexico to extradite son of drug kingpin ‘El Chapo’

The moment alleged trafficker Ovidio Guzman, son of jailed drug kingpin Joaquin "Chapo" Guzman, was arrested in 2019 (CEPROPIE/AFP via Getty Images)

The US has asked Mexico to extradite Ovidio Guzman, son of notorious drug boss Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, to face criminal charges.

Two Mexican government sources told Reuters news agency that the US government wants the younger Guzman to face justice in a US court.

Mexican security forces arrested the younger Guzman, wanted on drug trafficking charges, in January after an intense firefight near the city of Culiacan, in the northern Sinaloa state, the longtime home base for his father’s still-powerful drug smuggling empire.

The January arrest triggered a wave of violence, leaving dozens dead.

“El Chapo” rose to power as the head of the Sinaloa Cartel, before he was extradited to the United States in 2017.

Soldiers detained Ovidio in 2019 but he was quickly released as his capture sparked a massive influx of gunmen into Culiacan.

The failed operation was a political embarrassment at the time to Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

In 2021, the US State Department had offered a $5 million reward for information leading to Ovidio’s arrest or conviction.

Ovidio has been charged in the US with conspiracy to traffic cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana into the country.