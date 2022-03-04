Ovid Therapeutics to Participate at the Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference

NEW YORK, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing medicines that transform the lives of people affected by epilepsies and rare neurological disorders, today announced that management will participate virtually in the “Orphan Neuro and Neuromuscular” panel discussion at the Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, March 7, 2022, at 9:10 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the virtual panel discussion can be accessed through the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website at investors.ovidrx.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website following the live presentation.

About Ovid Therapeutics
Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a New York-based biopharmaceutical company using its BoldMedicine® approach to develop medicines that transform the lives of patients with epilepsies and rare neurological disorders. Ovid’s current pipeline programs include: OV329, a small molecule GABA aminotransferase inhibitor for seizures associated with Tuberous Sclerosis Complex and Infantile Spasms; OV350, a direct KCC2 activator for potential treatment of epilepsies; OV882, a short hairpin RNA therapy approach for Angelman syndrome; OV815, a genetic therapy approach for KIF1A-associated neurological disorders; and other research targets. Additionally, Ovid maintains a significant financial interest in the future regulatory development and potential commercialization of soticlestat, which Takeda is responsible for advancing globally. Two Phase 3 trials for soticlestat in Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome are active. For more information on Ovid, please visit www.ovidrx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain disclosures that contain “forward-looking statements,” including, without limitation, statements regarding the development and acceleration of Ovid’s product candidate pipeline, Ovid's strategic approach and business development intentions and opportunities and ability to realize the desired benefits thereof, Ovid’s ability to identify acquisition targets, the potential therapeutic benefits of Ovid's current or future product candidates, the clinical and regulatory development and potential commercialization of gaboxadol, soticlestat, OV329, OV350 or any of Ovid’s other current or future product candidates, and Ovid’s eligibility for potential milestone and royalty payments. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “will,” “appears,” “believes” and “expects.” Forward-looking statements are based on Ovid’s current expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, uncertainties inherent in the preclinical and clinical development and regulatory approval processes, risks related to Ovid’s ability to achieve its financial objectives, the risk that Ovid may not be able to realize the intended benefits of its technology, risks related to Ovid’s ability to identify acquisition targets or strategic partners, to enter into strategic transactions on favorable terms, or to consummate and realize the benefits of any strategic transactions or acquisitions and risks to Ovid's or Takeda's abilities to meet anticipated deadlines and milestones presented by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Additional risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in Ovid’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 10, 2021, and in future filings Ovid makes with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Ovid assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether because of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Contacts

Investors and Media:
Meg Alexander
Ovid Therapeutics Inc.
Investor Relations & Public Relations
917-943-6681
malexander@ovidrx.com

OR

Investors:
Argot Partners
Dawn Schottlandt
212-600-1902
ovid@argotpartners.com


