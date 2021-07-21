OVI-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for The Hundred Women’s, July 21 07:30 IST

OVI-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s The Hundred Women’s Match between Oval Invincibles Women vs Manchester Originals Women:The much-awaited The Hundred is here and in the tournament opener Oval Invincibles Women will be up against the Manchester Originals Women on Wednesday. The first match of the brand new format will take place at the Kia Oval and it will kick off at 11:00 pm (IST).

The Oval Invincibles will enter the competition with a strong squad. While they have the South African duo of Dane van Niekerk and Marizanne Kapp in terms of overseas players, they also have some good English women cricketers too in Georgia Adams and Alice Capsey. However, to beat the Manchester Originals, they will have to be at their best.

On the other hand, Manchester Originals will head into the tournament as early favourites. They have the fire powers of Harmanpreet Kaur and Mignon du Preez in the middle and England’s player of the summer, Emma Lamb will look to leave her mark in the upcoming tournament.

Originals’ bowling attack will be lead by number one ranked T20I player Sophie Ecclestone.

Ahead of The Hundred Women’s match between Oval Invincibles Women and Manchester Originals Women; here is everything you need to know:

OVI-W vs MNR-W Telecast

The match between OVI-W vs MNR-W is not televised in India.

OVI-W vs MNR-W Live Streaming

The match between OVI-W vs MNR-W can be live-streamed on the Fancode app.

OVI-W vs MNR-W Match Details

The match will be played on Wednesday, July 21 at the Kennington Oval, London. The OVI-W vs MNR-W match will start at 11:00 pm (IST).

OVI-W vs MNR-W captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Emma Lamb

Vice-captain: Dane van Niekerk

OVI-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Sarah Bryce

Batsmen: Harmanpreet Kaur, Georgia Adams, Fran Wilson

All-Rounders: Marizanne Kapp, Dane van Niekerk, Emma Lamb, Natalie Brown

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Mady Villiers

OVI-W vs MNR-W probable playing XI:

Oval Invincibles Women Predicted Playing XI: Georgia Adams, Sarah Bryce (wk), Fran Wilson, Dane van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Mady Villiers, Alice Capsey, Shabnim Ismail, Tash Farrant, Jo Gardner and Grace Gibbs

Manchester Originals Women Predicted Playing XI: Emma Lamb, Lizelle Lee, Ellie Threlkeld (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur, Mignon du Preez, Sophie Ecclestone, Alex Hartley, Hannah Jones, Danielle Collins, Kate Cross and Natalie Brown

