Overworked nurses worried about adding prescription training to their workload, says union

Registered Nurses' Union president Yvette Coffey says her members have concerns about Monday's announcement that their scope of practice will be expanded and what it means for their current workload. (Ted Dillon/CBC - image credit)

Ted Dillon/CBC

The president of Newfoundland and Labrador's registered nurses union says expanding the scope of practice for registered nurses will improve access to care, but is left with questions following the provincial government's announcement on Monday.

Changes to regulations of the act governing registered nurses will allow the health-care professionals to prescribe medication, order lab testing and diagnostic testing and refer patients to specialists, Health Minister Tom Osborne shared on Monday.

Registered nurses won't be able to prescribe for about a year, however, as three training modules need to be completed before registered nurses can begin prescribing medication.

Yvette Coffey, president of the Registered Nurses' Union of Newfoundland and Labrador, says she hopes to learn more about the changes in upcoming meetings with the province's College of Registered Nurses, but has already heard from members who are concerned about adding more to their already exhaustive workload.

"There's positives and negatives, and I'm hearing the negatives from our members who are worried about the workload and the ability to get time off to do this education," Coffey told CBC News Tuesday.

"Because right now they're not getting time off. If they go to an education day, they're usually pulled back out of it to staff a unit or a floor or facility. So there's a lot of questions that we will be posing to our college."

Other questions the union have revolve around what the increased workload for physicians — who need to oversee the education of registered nurses — will have on the system and about additional compensation for registered nurses taking on more responsibilities.

Danny Arsenault/CBC

Coffey says the changes will make things easier in some cases for registered nurses — especially those in specialized care and in rural Newfoundland and Labrador — but says more information needs to be shared with nurses to see the whole picture.

"Whatever we can do to improve health outcomes for the people of Newfoundland and Labrador, to make workloads easier for registered nurses, nurse practitioners and other health care providers, and of course what's best for the patient and the patient interest, that is something registered nurses are behind," she said.

"But it's the implementation and education and what that looks like, that's where the questions arise…. The devil's in the details, so that's where we come in asking for those details."

Coffey says also she's looking for answers about the role and scope of practice for nurse practitioners in the province.

She's been looking for those answers since November, she said, adding she thinks the province seems to be showing resistance to expanding their scope of practice.

She says nurse practitioners could play a vital role in communities where people can't access a family doctor, and says government needs to do more to hire those professionals and retain the ones already in Newfoundland and Labrador.

"We have nurse practitioners who are being courted by other provinces … and actually actively recruiting our nurse practitioners to go work in other provinces such as Alberta," Coffey said.

"I'm not seeing it here in this province."

