Overwatch League 2020 schedule, how to watch games online

After initially cancelling all events scheduled for March and April, the Overwatch League announced it instead will simply play those games in an online setting.

"Online play allows us to prioritize the health and safety of our entire community while still continuing to bring fans high-quality entertainment and competition," the league said in a statement last week. "We expect matches to resume online beginning March 21."

The statement adds the matches will be played between three groups based on regional geography. The full 2020 schedule has not been released, but the Overwatch League stayed true to its promise that matches will resume beginning March 21.

Overwatch League 2020 schedule

Saturday, March 21

San Francisco Shock vs. Seoul Dynasty—11 a.m. PT

Los Angeles Valiant vs. Los Angeles Gladiators—1 p.m. PT

Sunday, March 22

Seoul Dynasty vs. vs. Los Angeles Gladiators—11 a.m. PT

San Francisco Shock vs. Los Angeles Valiant—1 p.m. PT

An updated schedule with more matches will be released later this week.

How to watch Overwatch League 2020

All games will be broadcasted exclusively on YouTube Gaming, on the Overwatch League YouTube channel.

And if you miss a live broadcast, the channel will provide on demand videos afterwards.

How did the coronavirus impact Overwatch League?

While games will be resumed online, the league still felt an impact by the coronavirus.

In the video above, Vice President of Overwatch Esports Jon Spector explains some of the decision his crew had to make as a result of the coronavirus. One major change is instead of having the Atlantic and Pacific conferences, teams are now be organized into three groups based on geography: Atlantic (10 teams), Pacific (6 teams) and China (4 teams).

Spector adds the new schedule will help catch up on the games missed already by playing more games, including a Friday salte for the month of April. He says by May 1 the full schedule should be back on track per usual.

Also, Spector announced the All-Stars event will be moved to the end of the season, although he's still working on specific details. Meanwhile the Mid Season Invitational has been canceled.