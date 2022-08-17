An overturned tractor trailer has Florida’s Turnpike lanes blocked in Miami-Dade

A jackknifed tractor-trailer has all northbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike blocked near the Northwest 106th Street exit in Miami-Dade.

Drivers already heading north on the turnpike have to get off at Northwest 106th Street. The rubbernecker delay has slowed traffic on the southbound side also.

TRAFFIC ALERT: The northbound lanes of the FL Turnpike near NW 106th St in Miami-Dade are closed due to a crash. Drivers are urged to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/9PgGljORyO — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) August 17, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated as more is learned.