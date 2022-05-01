Overturned tractor-trailer causes closure of Illinois 143 ramp

Garen Vartanian
·1 min read

Illinois State Police responded to an overturned 18-wheeler at Illinois 143 and the northbound I-55 exit ramp Sunday morning.

According to Master Sgt. Colon with the Illinois State Police, there were no injuries or fatalities.

“It was pretty well cut and dry. It was just laying on its side,” he said.

Colon said the overturned vehicle caused the temporary closure of the Illinois 143 ramp. As of 1:30 p.m., Colon said he hoped the ramp would be reopened within approximately 30 minutes.

“Traffic is being re-routed to Illinois 140 so the traffic can’t get off at the Illinois 143 ramp,” he said. “They just have to get the trailer back up on its wheels.”

