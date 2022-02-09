Overstock Scheduled to Release Q4 & FY 2021 Financial Results on February 23

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK), a leading e-commerce home furnishings retailer, is scheduled to release fourth quarter and full year financial results for the period ended December 31, 2021, on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, before the market opens. The company has scheduled a conference call and webcast for 8:30am ET that day to discuss these results and take questions from participants during the live event. Questions may also be submitted to ir@overstock.com in advance.



Webcast Information

To access the live webcast and presentation slides, visit http://investors.overstock.com. To listen to the conference call via telephone, dial (877) 673-5346 and enter conference ID number 3659278 when prompted. Participants outside the U.S. or Canada who do not have internet access should dial +1 (724) 498-4326 and enter the conference ID provided above when prompted.

Replay

A replay of the conference call will be available at http://investors.overstock.com two hours after the live call has ended. An audio replay of the webcast will be available via telephone starting at 11:30am ET on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, through 11:30am ET on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. To listen to the recorded webcast by phone, dial (855) 859-2056 and enter the conference ID provided above. Outside the U.S. or Canada, dial +1 (404) 537-3406 and enter the conference ID provided above.

About Overstock

Overstock.com, Inc. (Common Stock (NASDAQ:OSTK) / Series A-1 Preferred Stock (tZERO ATS:OSTKO) / Series B Preferred Stock (OTCQX:OSTBP)) is an online retailer and technology company based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Its leading e-commerce website sells a broad range of new home products at low prices, including furniture, décor, area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, and more. The online shopping site, which is visited by tens of millions of customers a month, also features a marketplace providing customers access to millions of products. In 2014, Overstock was the first major retailer to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment and continues to do so. Overstock regularly posts information about the Company and other related matters on the Newsroom and Investor Relations pages on its website, Overstock.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including but not limited to statements regarding quarterly earnings reporting. Additional information regarding factors that could materially affect results and the accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained herein may be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, which was filed with the SEC on February 26, 2021, in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, which was filed with the SEC on May 6, 2021, our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, which was filed with the SEC on August 5, 2021, in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, which was filed with the SEC on November 4, 2021, and in our subsequent filings with the SEC.

