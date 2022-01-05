Overstock to Provide Afghan Refugees Resettling in Utah with Dining Room Furniture

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK), a leading e-commerce home furnishings retailer, today announced it will supply dining room tables, chairs, and home decor to refugee families resettling in Utah after fleeing Afghanistan amid the collapse of the country’s government. Utah-based Overstock is working directly with the local chapters of the International Rescue Committee and Catholic Community Services to donate to the families who began arriving in Utah on October 1. Overstock has committed 185 kitchen tables (to seat 4-6 each), 825 matching chairs, and 185 home décor items for the estimated 180 families currently scheduled to arrive.



“These families are starting over with virtually nothing. As they begin their new lives in the United States, Overstock wants to help provide them some comforts of home,” said Jonathan Johnson, Overstock CEO. “As a parent, I know gathering around the table as a family and sharing a meal is important and comforting. As these families begin their new lives in Utah, our hope is that they feel welcomed and loved. We thank the International Rescue Committee, Catholic Community Services, and our wonderful partners and sourcing team for making this donation possible for these families.”

In addition to the donation of these products, Overstock employees are donating their time to unbox and assemble the tables and chairs at the warehouse before loading them on trucks headed to Utah’s newest residents rebuilding a life in the state.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc. is an online retailer and technology company based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Its leading e-commerce website sells a broad range of new home products at low prices, including furniture, décor, area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, and more.

About Overstock Cares

Overstock Cares is the philanthropic arm of Overstock.com. For nearly 20 years, it has partnered with nonprofit organizations across the globe to support communities, respect the environment, and volunteer time to those in need.

