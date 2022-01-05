Overstock to Provide Afghan Refugees Resettling in Utah with Dining Room Furniture

Overstock.com, Inc.
·3 min read

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK), a leading e-commerce home furnishings retailer, today announced it will supply dining room tables, chairs, and home decor to refugee families resettling in Utah after fleeing Afghanistan amid the collapse of the country’s government. Utah-based Overstock is working directly with the local chapters of the International Rescue Committee and Catholic Community Services to donate to the families who began arriving in Utah on October 1. Overstock has committed 185 kitchen tables (to seat 4-6 each), 825 matching chairs, and 185 home décor items for the estimated 180 families currently scheduled to arrive.

“These families are starting over with virtually nothing. As they begin their new lives in the United States, Overstock wants to help provide them some comforts of home,” said Jonathan Johnson, Overstock CEO. “As a parent, I know gathering around the table as a family and sharing a meal is important and comforting. As these families begin their new lives in Utah, our hope is that they feel welcomed and loved. We thank the International Rescue Committee, Catholic Community Services, and our wonderful partners and sourcing team for making this donation possible for these families.”

In addition to the donation of these products, Overstock employees are donating their time to unbox and assemble the tables and chairs at the warehouse before loading them on trucks headed to Utah’s newest residents rebuilding a life in the state.

About Overstock.com
Overstock.com, Inc. (Common Stock (NASDAQ:OSTK) / Series A-1 Preferred Stock (tZERO ATS:OSTKO) / Series B Preferred Stock (OTCQX:OSTBP)) is an online retailer and technology company based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Its leading e-commerce website sells a broad range of new home products at low prices, including furniture, décor, area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, and more. The online shopping site, which is visited by tens of millions of customers a month, also features a marketplace providing customers access to millions of products. In 2014, Overstock was the first major retailer to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment and continues to do so. Overstock regularly posts information about the Company and other related matters on the Newsroom and Investor Relations pages on its website, Overstock.com.

O, Overstock.com, O.com, and Club O are registered trademarks of Overstock.com, Inc. Other service marks, trademarks and trade names which may be referred to herein are the property of their respective owners.

About Overstock Cares
Overstock Cares is the philanthropic arm of Overstock.com. For nearly 20 years, it has partnered with nonprofit organizations across the globe to support communities, respect the environment, and volunteer time to those in need.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including but not limited to statements regarding our partnerships as well as the timing and amount of our donations. Additional information regarding factors that could materially affect results and the accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained herein may be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, which was filed with the SEC on February 26, 2021, in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, which was filed with the SEC on May 6, 2021, in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, which was filed with the SEC on August 5, 2021, in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, which was filed with the SEC on November 4, 2021, and in our subsequent filings with the SEC.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
ir@overstock.com



Media Relations:
pr@overstock.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Fred VanVleet tops 30 again as Raptors rout Spurs

    Fred VanVleet scored 33 points and Pascal Siakam had 18 and 12 as the Raptors crushed the Spurs on Tuesday night to extend their winning streak to three.

  • Why is Antonio Brown still on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' roster?

    Sources tell Yahoo Sports that Brown's potential availability to other teams has been the center of discussion between the NFL, Bucs and players union.

  • No fans, possibly no Matthews and McDavid as Leafs prepare to host Oilers

    New provincial pandemic restrictions in Ontario regarding crowd sizes means the showcase will be played without spectators, while the status of two superstars remains in doubt following recent positive COVID-19 tests.

  • Ben Roethlisberger thanks fans for 'love and support' after last home game at Heinz Field

    Ben Roethlisberger may have played his final home game at Heinz Field on Monday.

  • Fantasy Hockey: Winners and losers for Week 12

    Check out our latest fantasy hockey stock report for Week 12.

  • Trail Blazers to decide on plan for Damian Lillard after abdominal injury continues to linger

    Damian Lillard is going to miss his ninth game with his abdominal injury on Wednesday night.

  • NFL chaos? Jaguars win would incentivize Chargers, Raiders to play for tie with playoffs at stake

    A Jaguars upset of the Colts could set up a long-shot, yet fascinating scenario with some tough decisions in the NFL's season finale.

  • Report: ESPN, Rachel Nichols agree to settlement after fallout from Maria Taylor comments

    Rachel Nichols is reportedly free to pursue other opportunities immediately.

  • Justin Champagnie says shooting 200 corner threes every morning has 'been paying off'

    Raptors rookie Justin Champagnie breaks down his career night versus the Spurs on Tuesday, where the undrafted former Pitt star put up 14 points — making five of his six shots, four of five three-pointers, and added three rebounds and a block for good measure. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Novak Djokovic gets medical exemption to compete at Australian Open without COVID-19 vaccine

    A medical exemption is the only way any players, staff or spectators could attend or participate without the COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Oilers' issues extend far beyond goaltending

    Dave Tippett is right: Mikko Koskinen has been a major problem. But the goaltender is just one of many for the floundering Oilers.

  • Flames owners say agreement with Calgary on new arena officially terminated

    The company that owns the Flames says an agreement with the city on the construction of a new arena to replace the Scotiabank Saddledome has been terminated.

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • When are the 2022 Winter Olympics? And why are they so controversial?

    Everything you need to know about the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

  • The sports storylines that could define the Beijing Olympics for Canadians

    Imagine the life of an athlete preparing for the Beijing Olympics at this very moment. The lingering threat of COVID-19 leaves open the possibility the Winter Games don't happen as planned. Meanwhile, infection could possibly prevent you from making it to Beijing — and even if you do, it's tough to predict how quickly your body will recover. Still, it's the Olympics — a once-in-four-years opportunity to cement yourself among the all-time greats in your sport. And for many, once in a lifetime. An

  • Early National Title betting guide: UGA vs. Bama rematch

    Nick Bromberg breaks down the upcoming 2022 College Football National Championship between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Will the Tide roll as they did in the SEC title game or will Georgia finally slay the dragon? New BetMGM customers who bet $1 on ANY game will receive $100 in free bets added to their account. You don’t need to win your bet to receive the promotion. Must be 21+ in AZ, CO, IN, IA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Terms apply. Go to BetMGM.com/YAHOOSPECIAL to get started or use promo code SPORTSBOOK when making your first deposit.

  • Terry gets 1st NHL hat trick as Ducks defeat Flyers 4-1

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Troy Terry scored his first NHL hat trick and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on Tuesday night. The right wing is third in the league with 21 goals, including 11 that have tied the game or given the Ducks a lead. He had a pair of goals in the first period and completed the first hat trick of his five-year career on an empty-net goal with 49 seconds remaining. Sonny Milano also scored and Jamie Drysdale had two assists for Anaheim, which snapped a two

  • Predators beat Vegas 3-2, move into 1st in Central Division

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Filip Forsberg scored twice, Juuse Saros made 41 saves and the Nashville Predators beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Tuesday night. Yakov Trenin also scored for Nashville, which extended its current run to 9-1-1. The victory moved the Predators past St. Louis into first place in the Central Division with 44 points. Vegas’ offense, which produced 13 goals in the previous three games, mustered only two goals late in the third, making the game interesting, but not enough. The Go

  • LeBron, Monk lead Lakers' late rally past Kings, 122-114

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 14 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter, Malik Monk added 11 of his 24 in the final seven minutes, and the Los Angeles Lakers held off the Sacramento Kings 122-114 on Tuesday night for their fourth win in five games. Talen Horton-Tucker scored 19 points for the Lakers, who rallied from a late seven-point deficit with one big basket after another from Monk and James. Monk hit six 3-pointers in yet another impressive offensive game, and Russell Westbrook ad

  • Jets beat Coyotes 3-1, extend winning streak to three games

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Winnipeg Jets are responding to new coach Dave Lowry. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 26 shots and the Jets won their third straight game, beating the Arizona Coyotes 3-1 on Tuesday night. It was the third win in a row for the Jets, all under Lowry, who replaced longtime coach Paul Maurice last month. Maurice resigned on Dec. 16. Winnipeg, in fifth place in the Central Division with 37 points, was coming off a 5-4 overtime victory Sunday against the Pacific Division-leading