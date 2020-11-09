This Oversized Sweater Is Being Called ‘the Ultimate Comfort’ Top by Amazon Reviewers

Amazon

Chunky sweaters are fall fashion favorites because of their loose fit and comfortable feel. But despite the cozy vibes of a chunky sweater, one issue is how quickly they can leave you feeling overheated. It’s great when you’re chilly outside, but once you’re indoors for the day you could be sweating in minutes. The balance between too hot and too cold is tough to find, but Amazon shoppers are convinced they’ve discovered at least one sweater that walks that line.

The Sidefeel knit sweater has a casual, loose-fitting shape similar to tunics, as well as side slits below the hip that make the top feel even more flexible and relaxed. The best part: It’s made with 100 percent cotton that reviewers say keeps them at the perfect temperature.

“This is the ultimate comfort in every way,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “Warm enough to wear in colder weather yet it breathes nicely when the weather warms up a bit, or if you are active walking or cross-country skiing in the winter.”

View photos

Amazon

Buy It! Sidefeel Loose-fit Knit Sweater in Grey, $29.98–$36.98; amazon.com

More than 1,500 people have given the sweater an average 4.3-star rating thanks to its versatile style that looks as good as it feels. It’s something you can throw on with a pair of comfy slippers while working from home, or dress up with some jeggings and booties. Shoppers say the top is easy to fit into their own personal style, especially when it’s a neutral tone like black, grey, or white.

It’s such high quality that even skeptics are changing their minds.

“I never have a huge expectation for clothes I order online. It is hit or miss. But this was definitely a hit,” explained one five-star shopper. “This sweater is soft and comfy, loose-fitting and casual. Great for leggings and boots or skinny jeans and flats. I loved this so much I got it in another color.”

What’s more, the sweater is available in 15 colors and patterns, each under $40. A sweater that’s cute, comfortable, cozy, cool, and cost-friendly? You can’t get much better than that. Shop the style below.

Buy It! Sidefeel Loose-fit Knit Sweater in Black, $29.98–$36.98; amazon.com

View photos

Buy It! Sidefeel Loose-fit Knit Sweater in Brown, $29.98–$36.98; amazon.com

View photos

Story continues