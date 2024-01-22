Oversized Outerwear Stole the Street Style Show at Paris Fashion Week Men's

We may be a few weeks away from the womenswear shows kicking off fashion month, but the men's market has been at it in London, Milan and Paris. On Sunday, Paris Fashion Week Men's came to a close, showcasing plenty of trends on the runway that were also prominent among the street style crowd. The big winner for Fall 2024, both on and off the catwalk, though? Oversized outerwear.

Though the weather in Paris hasn't been nearly as severe as the chilly temperatures in New York, showgoers embraced the "bundled-up" look in a variety of billowing coats and voluminous jackets, from new spins on the classic khaki trench coat to boxy, sharply-shaped takes on the denim jacket. Parisians show-goers gave us plenty of outerwear envy to last us all winter.

Scroll below to see all of our favorite street style looks from Paris Fashion Week Men's.

On the street at Paris Fashion Week Men's. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

On the street at Paris Fashion Week Men's. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

On the street at Paris Fashion Week Men's. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

