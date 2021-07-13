After overseeing enrollment decline, James Clark ousted as SC State president

James Clark is out as the president of South Carolina State University, the board of trustees voted Tuesday.

The 10-3 vote came after a two-hour executive session. S.C. State may have came close to making a decision on Clark in recent board meetings, in which the board went into a closed-door executive session meetings for “discussion of employment, appointment, compensation...or release of an employee,” but did not take action.

“The board thanks President Clark for his service to out university over the last five years of his term and wishes him much success in his future endeavors,” one trustee said during the virtual meeting.

Alexander Conyers, a retired U.S. Army Colonel and vice president at S.C. State, will take over as president on an interim role.

Earlier this year, faculty senate voted 18-2 in a “no confidence” vote for Clark’s presidency, The State previously reported. Alumni and faculty have criticized a sharp decrease in enrollment that Clark has been unable to reverse. Between 2011 and 2019, enrollment at S.C. State decreased from just over 4,300 to just under 2,500, a 43% decline, according to data from the S.C. Commission on Higher Education.

S.C. State, based in Orangeburg, is the only, public four-year historically Black college (HBCU) in South Carolina. Like many HBCUs throughout the country, S.C. State is lauded for its historical, cultural and economic value, but struggles to grow in a contracting higher education market.

After facing pressure on his enrollment record, Clark received an endorsement from former S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley, who toured campus in April, The State reported previously. During her visit, Haley recalled the not-so-distant history when financial issues nearly collapsed S.C. State and said the university was “not just surviving but thriving.”

James’ supporters have praised him for inking partnerships with other universities and companies and building new facilities.