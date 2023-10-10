This Overseas Education Insider Increased Their Holding In The Last Year

Viewing insider transactions for Overseas Education Limited's (SGX:RQ1 ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Overseas Education

Notably, that recent purchase by Lok Hiong Wong is the biggest insider purchase of Overseas Education shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is S$0.23. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for Overseas Education share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. Lok Hiong Wong was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Overseas Education

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Overseas Education insiders own 69% of the company, currently worth about S$66m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Overseas Education Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Overseas Education. Nice! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Overseas Education. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Overseas Education has 4 warning signs (1 is concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

