College Podcast: The Coaching Darwin Awards

No ranked matchups? No problem. Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and Pat Forde dive into all the wild Week 3 action from around the nation.

The guys begin with the boneheaded coaching decisions in East Lansing and Happy Valley. What was Mark Dantonio and his disciple, Pat Narduzzi, thinking on Saturday? (3:24)

The fellas then make the case for UCF to crack the top 10 after a 45-27 drubbing of Stanford. (24:01)

The Mad Hatter made his impact felt this weekend, too. Pete tells a story from dinner with the Kansas coaching staff the night before the BC game. Also, what is wrong with the ACC? (29:57)

