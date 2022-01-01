Overreaction CFP semifinals edition: SEC rematch is set

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI's Pat Forde taped a late-night edition of the podcast recapping the College Football Playoff semifinals. In the Cotton Bowl, Alabama rolled newcomer Cincinnati 27-6 and in the Orange Bowl we saw Georgia dismantle Michigan 34-11. What is the next possible step to make the playoffs more interesting? Can we finally expand this thing?

