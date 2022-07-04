  • Oops!
'Overrated': Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki playfully teases Luka Dončić during FIBA qualifiers

Toyloy Brown III, USA TODAY
·1 min read
In this article:
Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki visited Sweden to support current franchise centerpiece Luka Dončić at his FIBA Qualifiers match for Slovenia.

During Dončić's game against Sweden, Nowitzki joined the home fans in playful chants of "overrated" toward the Slovenian star.

The teasing was all in good fun as Dončić connected with the greatest player in Mavs history at another point that day, greeting his wife and child.

Besides having star status for the same team in common, another reason for their bond is that Nowitzki's final year for the Mavs coincided with Dončić's 2018-19 rookie season.

Slovenia topped Sweden 84-81 and Dončić finished with 31 points, 10 boards and six assists.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mavericks' legend Dirk Nowitzki teases Luka Dončić at FIBA qualifiers

