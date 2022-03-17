Overpaid? Jags' Kirk relishes chance to prove doubters wrong

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARK LONG
·4 min read
FILE - Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk looks on after playing against the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL football game Jan. 9, 2022, in Phoenix. Kirk signed a four-year, $72 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, March 17, 2022, that includes $37 million guaranteed. (AP Photo/John McCoy, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jacksonville Jaguars
    Jacksonville Jaguars
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Christian Kirk
    Christian Kirk
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Christian Kirk spent the first part of his NFL career playing alongside some great receivers, maybe even a couple of future Hall of Famers.

He watched, listened and learned from each of them, first Larry Fitzgerald, then DeAndre Hopkins and eventually A.J. Green. Kirk asked questions, made changes to his game and tried to retain every bit of knowledge he picked up over the past four years.

Now, he’s bringing everything to Jacksonville in hopes of emerging from their long shadows and taking his play to another level.

“I’m very confident in my potential and my ability,” Kirk said Thursday during his introductory news conference. “I feel like I have so much more left in the tank to be able to show and be able to keep proving, not only to others but to myself that I’m the player I know I am.”

The Jaguars clearly think highly of Kirk, who signed a four-year, $72 million contract Thursday that included $37 million guaranteed. Some considered it overpaying for a slot receiver. Others suggested it was overvaluing a No. 2 wideout at best.

Kirk sees it as an opportunity to prove doubters wrong.

“I like pressure,” he said. “To a ‘T’, it motivates me. But that stuff is always going to be there, especially with free agency. ... Anybody who gets signed during this period, there’s always going to be somebody that’s going to say they’re overpaid. Some of it is nonsense and you can use it as motivation, but my motivation is just to be the best player that I can be and reach all the goals and aspirations that I want to reach.

“I don’t play football to be average. I play football to be one of the best, and I came here with the same attitude and mentality. I’m going to work every day to do it while I’m here.”

Kirk caught 236 passes for 2,902 yards and 17 touchdowns with the Cardinals, who drafted him in the second round in 2018 out of Texas A&M. He’s also capable of running the ball and returning punts and kickoffs.

Jacksonville views him as a matchup nightmare, a versatile receiver who can line up anywhere on any down in new coach Doug Pederson’s offense.

“He was a headache for us when he was at A&M across the sideline,” said tight end and new teammate Evan Engram, who played collegiately at Ole Miss before spending the past five years with the New York Giants. “He was returning punts, down the seam, outside, underneath. And he had a lot of success in Arizona, too.

“He’s a real humble guy. He’s hungry to get to work. We’re already trying to guess how the offense is going to be and start thinking and daydreaming about how we’re going to make some plays.”

Kirk will be relied on to replace DJ Chark and give second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence a top playmaker a year after Jacksonville’s receiving group struggled to get open, often ran the wrong routes and ranked near the top of the NFL in dropped passes.

The Jaguars also signed Zay Jones to a receivers room that already included veteran Marvin Jones, third-year pro Laviska Shenault and surprising playmaker Jamal Agnew. They’re likely to draft another wideout, quite possibly at the top of the second round with the 33rd overall pick.

Even if they do, Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke believe Kirk has all the tools to be a No. 1 receiver in a league that’s becoming more and more reliant on passing games.

Free agency provided a clue, with Green Bay, Tampa Bay and the Los Angeles Chargers either tagging or signing receivers Davante Adams, Chris Godwin and Mike Williams, respectively.

“I think it’s pretty simple,” Kirk said. “I think it’s versatility and I think all those guys, they’re versatile. They move inside, they move outside and they make the big plays when they’re counted on. They impact the game, that’s No. 1 when you think about No. 1 guys.

“They have an impact on the game, not just on first and second down, but on third down, on fourth down, in the red zone. When the team needs a play or offense is in a slump, they’re able to kind of shift the momentum of the game and get the team back rolling. ... I think those are those traits, and I believe I attain them all. Like I said, I’m just here to keep showing that I have it.”

___

NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ottawa Senators sign forward Philippe Daoust to entry-level contract

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Philippe Daoust to a three-year, entry-level contract, which will kick in next season. The 20-year-old Daoust was taken in the sixth round, 158th overall, by Ottawa in the 2020 NHL Draft. He is currently playing for the Saint John Sea Dogs of the QMJHL, where he has tallied 11 goals and 11 assists in 17 games. "We’ve been very pleased with Philippe’s progress,” said Ottawa general manager Pierre Dorion in a statement. "He’s a highly skilled forwar

  • Mandy Moore Recruits This Is Us Co-Stars, Hilary Duff, Wilmer Valderrama & More for 'In Real Life' Video

    Mandy Moore's new music video also includes stars like Skylar Astin, Amanda Kloots, Tess Holliday and Karamo Brown

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • Can Colorado achieve super-team status at the deadline?

    The Avalanche acquired Josh Manson on a team-friendly deal and are still in on Claude Giroux to add to an already stacked roster. Is is time to call Colorado a bonafide superteam and can any other contender make moves at the deadline to match their Stanley Cup credentials?

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.

  • NHL Trade Deadline trivia

    Which NHL player holds the record for being traded the most? Who did the Bruins select in the first round of the 2013 draft? On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian lays down the trade-deadline trivia gauntlet.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of Zone Time.&nbsp;

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the hardest defensive assignments

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse reveals that Precious Achiuwa told him he wants the hardest defensive check. Nurse also credits his players for playing through sickness, injury and battling during their five-game road trip. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Scottie Barnes & Pascal Siakam forming lethal 2-man game

    The duo of Pascal Siakam & Scottie Barnes were a headache for the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. They were working off and creating for each other, which some believed would never come to fruition. Amit Mann and Yasmine Duale discuss why the doubters were always wrong. Listen to the full chat on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed

  • Maple Leafs pull up to Heritage Classic in full steelworker gear

    Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.

  • Johansson scores in 7th round of shootout, lifts Kraken past Canadiens 4-3

    MONTREAL — Kraken players were quick to forgive the mistake that nearly cost Seattle the victory. Up 3-1 going into the third, the Kraken blew their two-goal lead against the Montreal Canadiens on a bad mistake late in the period. Adam Larsson scored in his own net with 2:12 to go in regulation to tie things at 3-3. But the Kraken held on in overtime and Marcus Johansson scored the game-winner after seven shootout rounds to grab a 4-3 win Saturday night. “(Expletive) happens, you know, it's hock

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • Hope through unity: Formative 2022 Winter Paralympics come to solemn end in Beijing

    The precarious-yet-formative 2022 Winter Paralympics in Beijing drew to a close Sunday, with "hopes for peace" serving as the outgoing message. International Paralympic Committee (IPC) president Andrew Parsons delivered a speech centred around the collective desire for unity. "Differences here did not divide us," Parsons said, speaking before an audience that included Chinese president Xi Jinping. "Through this unity we have hope. Hopes for inclusion, hopes for harmony and importantly hopes for

  • Howden's 1st ski cross win of season highlights Canada's 3-medal haul in Austria

    Reece Howden, the 2020-21 World Cup's top-ranked racer in men's ski cross, stood atop the medal podium for the first time this season on Sunday in Reiteralm, Austria, a year to the day of his victory in Russia. The man known as "Big Rig" dominated Sunday's big final with a strong start to finish win in the first World Cup race since the Beijing Olympics last month, where Howden placed ninth overall in his Winter Games debut. "It feels amazing," Howden told Alpine Canada. "The way Canada has been

  • Pascal Siakam jokes around, talks Precious Achiuwa & chemistry with Scottie Barnes

    Pascal Siakam had some fun with the media after Saturday's win vs. the Nuggets and discussed Precious Achiuwa's shooting and his growing chemistry with Scottie Barnes. Follow and subscribe to Yahoo Sports Canada on YouTube for more Raptors coverage

  • What Scottie Barnes was thinking during LeBron ball-toss incident

    "I saw him loading up and I just thought, 'Oh man.' That's why I really just tried to cover myself so it didn't hit me in the face. He put a lot of power into it, cocked it back, threw it. I was like, damn." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.