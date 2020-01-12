Overnight leader Ormsby fires 66 to win Hong Kong Open

HONG KONG (AP) -- - Australian Wade Ormsby shot a 4-under 66 to win the Hong Kong Open by four strokes on Sunday.

Ormsby, who has led throughout, remained top with six birdies against a pair of bogeys for 17-under 263 overall.

Shane Lowry had an eagle, five birdies and a bogey for the day's lowest score of 64 that left him four strokes behind 2017 champion Ormsby.

Thailand's Gunn Charoenkul, who started the final round in second place, shot a 69 to finish in sole possession of third place at 12-under 268. Gunn's compatriot Jazz Janewattananond (68) was a further stroke back followed by American Tony Finau (67) who finished fifth after a double bogey on the par-4 18th.

Ormsby stumbled with an opening bogey but recovered quickly with three consecutive birdies from the second hole before adding another on nine to take a five-shot lead at the turn.

He birdied 11 but dropped another shot on 15 before another birdie on 17 effectively confirmed his wire-to-wire victory.

Lowry produced a late charge by storming up the leaderboard with his 64, having started the day six shots back of Ormsby in a share of ninth place.

The tournament began on Thursday after a six-week delay because of anti-government protests. It was originally scheduled for November in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory that has seen more than six months of anti-government demonstrations.

