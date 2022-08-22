Overnight floodwaters inundate Dallas area, rain threatens New Jersey with flash floods

Ashley R. Williams, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Flooding conditions continued to grip pockets of the United States on Monday, with over 14 million people under flood watch in the south and southwest, according to the National Weather Service.

During what the NWS called an in-progress "multi-day rainfall event," flash flooding slammed the Dallas-Fort Worth area overnight, leaving drivers stranded on roads transformed into rivers, online videos of the chaotic traffic standstills showed.

Meanwhile, more than 20 rescuers kept searching Utah’s Zion National Park after an Arizona woman, 29-year-old Jetal Agnihotri, went missing as Friday’s flash floods rendered parts of the park unsafe for visitors.

And flooded roads crept into areas of New Jersey as wet weekend weather in the Northeast persisted into Monday.

Here's what to know about the flooding impacting parts of the country.

Rainfall breaks records in Dallas-Fort Worth

The heaviest flood impacts Monday were centered over much of Texas, where the weather service forecasted heavy rain in the northern part of the state that’s expected to shift toward the lower Mississippi Valley by midweek.

Secretary-general of the U.N.: These five steps will help us kick our fossil fuel addiction and save the planet

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport set a new record for hourly rainfall overnight, AccuWeather chief meteorologist Jonathan Porter said. The new record of 3.01 inches of rainfall in one hour replaced the airport's previous record of 2.9 inches in one hour, set on Aug. 31, 1976, according to Porter.

"There have been reports of over 13 inches from other parts of the of the Dallas-Fort Worth area, including 13.14 inches just northeast of the downtown area in the last 24 hours," he said.

The NWS issued several flash flood warnings with predictions of 3 to 6 additional inches of rainfall and 7 or more inches possible over the next week from central Texas to central Mississippi.

"Life-threatening flash flooding" across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex is expected to continue east toward Shreveport, Louisiana, through Monday night, Porter told USA TODAY. "This is a very serious flooding situation that's evolving," he said.

Drier conditions could be on the way for the Dallas areas after the heaviest rain Monday night later shifts toward the south and east, according to Porter.

Flash flooding possible in New Jersey

Persistent and "quite serious" downpours drenched portions of Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia on Sunday, Porter said, and the same system that produced flash flooding in those states moved into New Jersey early Monday.

Water trickled onto some New Jersey roads Monday morning as flash flooding posed a threat to the central part of the state. The NWS issued several flash flood warnings for New Jersey cities Monday as conditions worsened. The risk for localized downpours and flash flooding will continue across parts of New York state up into New England, according to Porter.

The unsettled weather is expected to persist into early Tuesday along the Eastern Seaboard before drying out by Tuesday night, according to the NWS.

Floods hit parts of Utah as woman remains missing

Flooding caused issues in the Mountain states over the weekend, including in Arizona, where the Gila River nearly reached the “major” flood stage Monday, prompting an evacuation of the town of Duncan, ABC-15 News reported.

The area along the border of New Mexico and Arizona was under inches of water after storms raised the river’s water levels. The Utah city of Moab was hit hard by flooding Saturday after between 1-2 inches of rain, the NWS reported.

In southern Utah, a search-and-rescue team continued looking Monday for a woman who vanished in Springdale's Zion National Park, where park rangers reported multiple hikers getting swept away by flash floods on Friday. Rescuers were searching for Jetal Agnihotri in and around the Virgin River.

SEARCH CONTINUES: Arizona woman still missing after flash flooding at Zion National Park

Why is the flooding happening?

A moisture-laden mass of air that came from the tropics is behind the recent flooding, Porter said.

"That moisture pooling with other moisture that had been drawn into the southwestern part of the United States really set the stage for the flash flooding that occurred across Arizona and New Mexico and Utah," he said. "That promoted the really extreme rainfall rates that we saw in some places."

WATCH: Fire, flood threaten a New Mexico city's drinking water

'MEGAFLOODS' LOOMING: Experts warn California of a disaster 'larger than any in world history.' It's not an earthquake.

The rain and flooding in the northern U.S., Porter explained, originated from a separate storm system. "But it's also had some pretty moist air that's been drawn to the north as well," he said.

Porter added: "The whole storm system has been moving slowly from the Great Lakes to the Northeast, and that produces a situation where heavy rain can repeat over the same areas over a couple of hours, leading to the risk for flash flooding."

Contributing: Cady Stanton and Claire Thornton, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Flash floods in US: Flooding grips Dallas as New Jersey gets warning

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Man dead after Sunday morning shooting at southeast Calgary restaurant

    Calgary police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning in the southeast neighbourhood of Radisson Heights. Around 4:40 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the Ambassador Restaurant and Bar at 3504 17th Avenue S.E. for reports of gunshots, the Calgary Police Service (CPS) said in a statement. According to CPS, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds and they began "life-saving measures." However, police said the man died on the scene. "We're currently investiga

  • Canada dominates in 6-0 win over Japan at Little League World Series

    SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jaxon Mayervich struck out 10 batters and recorded an RBI while Benjamin Dartnell hit three RBIs in a 6-0 Canada win over Japan in Little League World Series action. After a scoreless first five innings Friday, Canada turned it up a notch in the sixth and final inning. Mayervich drove in Canada's first run on a single and Ellis St. James followed that up with a sacrifice hit that made it 2-0. Three batters later, Dartnell hit a double to right field that drove three run

  • Argo starter Bethel-Thompson aware of Stampeders' ball-hawking skills

    TORONTO — It would appear to be a favourable matchup for McLeod Bethel-Thompson and the Toronto Argonauts. Toronto (4-4) hosts Calgary (5-3) at BMO Field on Saturday night. The Argos come in with the CFL's second-ranked aerial attack (282 yards per game) and face a Stampeders' defence that's allowing a league-high 303.1 yards through the air this season. Calgary is also ranked eighth in both passing touchdowns allowed (13) and total net offence (366.3). But numbers, Bethel-Thompson says, are som

  • Ticket prices, Hockey Canada scandal led to low attendance at world juniors: IIHF

    EDMONTON — Tickets for Edmonton's world junior men's hockey championship haven't been a hot commodity this summer and International Ice Hockey Federation officials say the high price of admission, the tournament's odd timing and a spectre of scandal are to blame for low attendance. The 2022 tournament wrapped Saturday with Canada battling Finland for the gold medal. While the final was expected to draw the biggest crowd of the tournament so far to Rogers Place, average attendance before Saturday

  • Cole, Yanks miffed with Jays' Manoah after 4-2 victory

    NEW YORK (AP) — Miffed after Aaron Judge was hit by a pitch from Alek Manoah, the frustrated New York Yankees struck back with their bats. Andrew Benintendi launched a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the seventh inning and the Yankees got a win they desperately needed, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 Sunday to avoid a four-game sweep. On the day Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was booed while the team retired the No. 21 of former star Paul O’Neill, the AL East leaders won for just the 10th

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Elks running back James Wilder Jr. says his CFL season is over due to injury

    EDMONTON — Running back James Wilder Jr. of the Edmonton Elks says his 2022 CFL season is over. Wilder Jr. wrote on his Instagram account that he's been told his '22 campaign is done and the only way he can resume playing is to undergo surgery. "I was told by docs that my season is over and the only way I can ever play again is getting neck/spine surgery," Wilder Jr. wrote. "I've been so numb I don't even know how to process this to even know what I want do do. "This isn't a retirement speech by

  • Islander Anthony MacDonald breaks curse to claim Gold Cup & Saucer win

    It's a victory almost 20 years in the making. Sintra and P.E.I.'s Anthony MacDonald won the 63rd Gold Cup & Saucer race in Charlottetown Saturday night. They tied the track record of 1:50.1 after pulling away from the competition near the three-quarter mark. For MacDonald, the victory follows years of hard work. He's participated in the race 13 times in 19 years, but didn't win until now. "To win the Gold Cup means a lot to me," he said. "It means a lot to this stable ... I know it sounds stupid

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • Handling of sexual abuse claims puts Hockey Canada on thin ice with hockey parents

    When parents first consider the dangers of their kids playing hockey they may envision flying pucks, elbows and sticks — not a toxic culture. But recent revelations about how sexual assault allegations were handled by Hockey Canada, the body that governs the sport in this country, have left some hockey families in turmoil over repeated black eyes to their beloved sport. Hockey Canada is under intense fire for how the organization handled allegations of sexual assault by former players and the fu

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Lassiter scores decisive goal, Inter Miami beats Toronto 2-1

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Ariel Lassiter scored a crucial goal in Inter Miami’s 2-1 victory over Toronto on Saturday. Lassiter’s goal came in the 44th minute to put Miami (10-10-6) on top 2-1. Damion Onandi Lowe assisted the goal. Miami also got one goal from Jean Mota. Toronto’s (8-13-6) goal was scored by Lorenzo Insigne. Toronto outshot Miami 16-8. Both teams had four shots on goal. Drake Callender saved three of the four shots he faced for Miami. Alex Bono saved two of the four shots he f

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Canada defeats Finland in OT thriller for gold at world juniors in Edmonton

    Mason McTavish finished as the top scorer at the World Junior Hockey Championship. He was also named the tournament's most valuable player. But, most importantly, he also made The Save of the tournament. McTavish's desperation goal-line attempt to knock Topi Niemela's shot out of the air kept Saturday's championship final alive, setting the stage for Kent Johnson to score the overtime golden goal to give Canada a 3-2 win over Finland in Edmonton. "I got pretty lucky, the stick was in the right p

  • QB Rourke injures foot as Lions extend win streak with 28-10 victory over Roughriders

    REGINA — Nathan Rourke’s amazing season hit a bump in the road on Friday night when the B.C. Lions quarterback was injured in a 28-10 CFL victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The 24-year-old quarterback went down early in the fourth quarter with an injury to his right foot after he was sacked by Saskatchewan defensive lineman Pete Robertson. Lions head coach Campbell left no room for speculation, insisting there is little known without further evaluations. “We’re just not going to know unt

  • Caroline Garcia, Borna Coric get 1st titles in Cincinnati

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into the U.S. Open in a week, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday. And Borna Coric continued his headlong rush up the men’s rankings, completing an improbable run to the championship with a 7-6 (0), 6-2 win over No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first final at this tournament for both players. Coric, 25, is expected to be ranked 29th going into the U.S. Open. He opene

  • Auger-Aliassime drops quarterfinals match in straight sets to Coric in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime lost 6-4, 6-4, to Borna Coric Friday in the quarterfinals of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament. The Montreal native fired 12 aces to Coric's eight but committed five double faults in the loss. Coric broke the 22-year-old on two out of nine opportunities, while Auger-Aliassime recorded zero break points. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed in the tournament, defeated Alex de Minaur in the second round, then Jannik Sinner on Thurs

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • ‘Every game is crucial’ for Alouettes as team starts home stint against Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes are heading into Saturday’s game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats with some rare momentum. The Alouettes (3-6) handed the Winnipeg Blue Bombers their first loss of the season last week and now have a four-game home stint ahead of them. The Alouettes will finish the season with six of their last nine games at Percival Molson Stadium. Danny Maciocia’s team hasn’t won back-to-back games this year. While a win against Hamilton (3-6) on Saturday would be a great kicks