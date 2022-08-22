Overnight floodwaters inundate Dallas area, rain threatens New Jersey with flash floods

Flooding conditions continued to grip pockets of the United States on Monday, with over 14 million people under flood watch in the south and southwest, according to the National Weather Service.

During what the NWS called an in-progress "multi-day rainfall event," flash flooding slammed the Dallas-Fort Worth area overnight, leaving drivers stranded on roads transformed into rivers, online videos of the chaotic traffic standstills showed.

Meanwhile, more than 20 rescuers kept searching Utah’s Zion National Park after an Arizona woman, 29-year-old Jetal Agnihotri, went missing as Friday’s flash floods rendered parts of the park unsafe for visitors.

And flooded roads crept into areas of New Jersey as wet weekend weather in the Northeast persisted into Monday.

Here's what to know about the flooding impacting parts of the country.

Rainfall breaks records in Dallas-Fort Worth

The heaviest flood impacts Monday were centered over much of Texas, where the weather service forecasted heavy rain in the northern part of the state that’s expected to shift toward the lower Mississippi Valley by midweek.

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport set a new record for hourly rainfall overnight, AccuWeather chief meteorologist Jonathan Porter said. The new record of 3.01 inches of rainfall in one hour replaced the airport's previous record of 2.9 inches in one hour, set on Aug. 31, 1976, according to Porter.

"There have been reports of over 13 inches from other parts of the of the Dallas-Fort Worth area, including 13.14 inches just northeast of the downtown area in the last 24 hours," he said.

The NWS issued several flash flood warnings with predictions of 3 to 6 additional inches of rainfall and 7 or more inches possible over the next week from central Texas to central Mississippi.

"Life-threatening flash flooding" across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex is expected to continue east toward Shreveport, Louisiana, through Monday night, Porter told USA TODAY. "This is a very serious flooding situation that's evolving," he said.

Drier conditions could be on the way for the Dallas areas after the heaviest rain Monday night later shifts toward the south and east, according to Porter.

Flash flooding possible in New Jersey

Persistent and "quite serious" downpours drenched portions of Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia on Sunday, Porter said, and the same system that produced flash flooding in those states moved into New Jersey early Monday.

Water trickled onto some New Jersey roads Monday morning as flash flooding posed a threat to the central part of the state. The NWS issued several flash flood warnings for New Jersey cities Monday as conditions worsened. The risk for localized downpours and flash flooding will continue across parts of New York state up into New England, according to Porter.

The unsettled weather is expected to persist into early Tuesday along the Eastern Seaboard before drying out by Tuesday night, according to the NWS.

Floods hit parts of Utah as woman remains missing

Flooding caused issues in the Mountain states over the weekend, including in Arizona, where the Gila River nearly reached the “major” flood stage Monday, prompting an evacuation of the town of Duncan, ABC-15 News reported.

The area along the border of New Mexico and Arizona was under inches of water after storms raised the river’s water levels. The Utah city of Moab was hit hard by flooding Saturday after between 1-2 inches of rain, the NWS reported.

In southern Utah, a search-and-rescue team continued looking Monday for a woman who vanished in Springdale's Zion National Park, where park rangers reported multiple hikers getting swept away by flash floods on Friday. Rescuers were searching for Jetal Agnihotri in and around the Virgin River.

Why is the flooding happening?

A moisture-laden mass of air that came from the tropics is behind the recent flooding, Porter said.

"That moisture pooling with other moisture that had been drawn into the southwestern part of the United States really set the stage for the flash flooding that occurred across Arizona and New Mexico and Utah," he said. "That promoted the really extreme rainfall rates that we saw in some places."

The rain and flooding in the northern U.S., Porter explained, originated from a separate storm system. "But it's also had some pretty moist air that's been drawn to the north as well," he said.

Porter added: "The whole storm system has been moving slowly from the Great Lakes to the Northeast, and that produces a situation where heavy rain can repeat over the same areas over a couple of hours, leading to the risk for flash flooding."

