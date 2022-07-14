Overnight fire burns down Grandview church; investigators look for cause of blaze

Robert A. Cronkleton
·1 min read

An early morning fire swept through the Impact Apostolic Church in Grandview, destroying the church’s building, Grandview Fire Chief Ron Graham said Thursday.

Firefighters responded to the blaze shortly after 12:30 a.m. Initially, it was reported as a house fire, but when fire crews arrived they found that the church was engulfed in flames, Graham said. The church is located along East Frontage Road south of Main Street.

Arriving firefighters reported that flames were showing on the backside of the building and that the roof was starting to sag, he said.

After firefighters entered the building, the fire operations chief pulled them from the structure out of fears that the roof could collapse on them, Graham said.

At that point, firefighters battled the blaze in a defensive mode, spraying water on the flames from ladder trucks.

“Once you do that, you know, you’re going to pretty much lose the building,” Graham said. “That is what happened. The roof collapsed.”

After about 2 1/2 hours of pouring water on the fire, firefighters were able to extinguish the flames. It was reported out at about 3 a.m. About three dozen firefighters from Belton, Grandview and Kansas City responded.

Fire investigators were unable to immediately determine what started the fire. They will return later Thursday morning to finish their investigation, Graham said.

While there were no injuries, the church’s building is a total loss, he said.

