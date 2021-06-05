Overnight collision with tractor-trailer on US-95 sends 3 people to hospital, police say

An early-morning accident on U.S. 95, south of Council, injured three people and closed lanes for over three hours on Saturday, according to Idaho State Police.

At around 3:35 a.m., a 2006 Pontiac G6 traveling north near the Goodrich Road exit crossed over the highway’s center line, according to police. The driver, Michael Garcia, 26 of Nampa, sideswiped a southbound 2016 Jeep Compass. The driver of the Compass, Sarah Jacobson, 42 of Cambridge, attempted to avoid Garcia before being hit and coming to rest on the right shoulder.

Garcia’s vehicle continued north in the oncoming lanes and collided with a semi-trailer driven by Andrew Johnson, 73, of Saskatchewan, Canada, police said.

Garcia was taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise via a helicopter. Jacobsen and a passenger, Brianna Pixler, 23, of Hamilton, Montana, were taken by ambulance to Weiser Memorial Hospital.

Of the four people involved in the accident, all except for Jacobsen were wearing seat belts. Johnson, the driver of the semi-trailer, was not taken to a hospital, police said.

Police did not disclose the conditions of those who were injured. Lanes were blocked until around 7 a.m.