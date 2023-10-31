Overland Park woman chased by police through Caldwell County dies in fiery crash

A 46-year-old woman died Monday morning after crashing into a construction barrier in Caldwell County while being chased by police, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. on Missouri Highway 13, roughly two miles north of Kingston, according to a report prepared by the highway patrol. Law enforcement officers from Ray County were chasing a Mazda sedan northbound at high speed when the car struck the barrier.

The sedan left the roadway, rolled down an embankment and became engulfed in flames, according to the crash report. The driver and sole occupant, identified by police as Sheila G. Roesch, of Overland Park, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further information about the police chase was not included in the crash report Monday.