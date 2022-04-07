Overland Park police investigate possible murder suicide after 3 people, pet found in home

Overland Park police are investigating a possible murder suicide after three people were found dead inside a home late Thursday morning.

Police were dispatched around 10 a.m. to the 9200 block of Nieman Road after a person called for help with a welfare check of three family members inside a residence there, Officer John Lacy, a police spokesman, said in a statement.

Inside the residence police found three dead adults and a family pet that was also deceased, Lacy said. Police were called there by the family member who had been unable to contact them, Lacy said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the deaths to contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-890-1374 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.