Overland Park bicyclist seriously injured in Lafayette County car crash, MSHP says

An Overland Park bicyclist suffered serious injuries after slamming into a car Saturday morning, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol.

At 9:40 a.m., officers responded to reports of a car collision in Lafayette County around Golden Belt and Curtis Road, according to the patrol agency’s crash logs.

An investigation determined a 39-year-old man from Overland Park was riding his bike south when he crashed into a Chevrolet Silverado heading east.

The 39-year-old had failed to wait at a stop sign and rode into the driver’s side of the car, crash logs said.

He was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado was not injured.