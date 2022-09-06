Overland Park apartment building fire displaces 16 residents Tuesday morning

An apartment fire displaced 16 people Tuesday morning in Overland Park, officials said.

Fire crews from Overland Park, Lenexa and Shawnee responded just after 9 a.m. to Perry 81 Apartments in the 10200 block of West 80th Street, said Jason Rhodes, a spokesman with the Overland Park Fire Department, in a news release.

Crews reported heavy smoke and fire from second and third-story balconies on the three-story apartment building, Rhodes said.

Firefighters attacked the exterior blaze and evacuated the building, he said. The fire was under control within 30 minutes.

Seven units were damaged in the fire, and no injuries were reported, Rhodes said. Apartment management and the Red Cross are working to find lodging for displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.