Overhead sign catches fire at Miami International Airport. Here’s what we know

Devoun Cetoute
·1 min read
Passengers catching flights departing from Miami International Airport late Friday morning arrived to find a large sign overhanging one of the airport’s busier roads engulfed in flames, officials said.

Around 11:50 a.m., Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was called to the airport, as a trash-can fire had spread to an electric street sign on the departure level, authorities said.

Greg Chin, an MIA spokesperson, said the fire created a significant amount of smoke but was put out in less 30 minutes. The outer lanes of the departure level were closed for an hour as a precaution after the fire was out, which caused a traffic slowdown.

By 1:30 p.m., that part of the airport was back to normal, Chin said.

Fire Rescue is looking into whether there were any injuries from the fire.

This is a developing story.

