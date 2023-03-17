Overhead sign catches fire at Miami International Airport. Here’s what we know

Passengers catching flights departing from Miami International Airport late Friday morning arrived to find a large sign overhanging one of the airport’s busier roads engulfed in flames, officials said.

Around 11:50 a.m., Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was called to the airport, as a trash-can fire had spread to an electric street sign on the departure level, authorities said.

Greg Chin, an MIA spokesperson, said the fire created a significant amount of smoke but was put out in less 30 minutes. The outer lanes of the departure level were closed for an hour as a precaution after the fire was out, which caused a traffic slowdown.

By 1:30 p.m., that part of the airport was back to normal, Chin said.

Fire Rescue is looking into whether there were any injuries from the fire.

