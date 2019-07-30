Overhaul would give Congress power to fire USOPC board

A bill spurred by Larry Nassar's sex crimes and other mishandled abuse cases would allow Congress to fire the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee's entire board and would quadruple the money the federation provides to the U.S. Center for SafeSport.

The bill, to be introduced Tuesday, is the most far-reaching response to 18 months of outrage, investigations and recriminations in the wake of the USOPC's handling of the cases involving Nassar and others who combined to victimize dozens of Olympic athletes.

The bill also calls to increase athlete representation on the USOPC board and boards of other Olympic sports organizations (NGBs) from 20 to 33 percent. It would make the USOPC and NGBs legally responsible for not reporting sexual abuse or failing to take measures to prevent it.

---

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports