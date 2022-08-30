‘Overflowing’ Sacramento Front Street Animal Shelter waves adoption fees this week

The Front Street Animal Shelter is full and waiving adoption fees until Friday for dogs and cats currently in the shelter.

The shelter said “Our shelter is overflowing,” in a Saturday announcement on Facebook.

However, the shelter is not waiving fees for animals in foster care, according to its website. Adoption fees for adult dogs are normally $100. Adult cat adoption fees are usually $75.

People can see which dogs, cats and small animals are currently in the Front Street shelter on the website. Under the “adopt” tab are adoption lists with names, pictures and breed information.

The call for adoptions is mainly in response of the high numbers of cats and dogs, the shelter’s spokesman Ryan Hinderman said.

You have to be at least 18 years old to adopt and the shelter requires staff to ask lifestyle questions before an adoption can be completed, Hinderman said.

For example, if you want a chill dog, you probably won’t want an active breed. Or, if you have kids and other pets, the shelter will want to be sure a dog you like doesn’t have guarding issues, Hinderman said.

The shelter also offers pet food pantry services on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon. The shelter distributes free dog and cat food on a first come first serve basis, according to the shelter website.

