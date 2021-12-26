Been overdoing it? Try these chocs that come in small bites

Around this time of year it’s not easy to write about chocolate. People are either surrounded by it, or making a plan in the diary to avoid it. So this week we’ll talk small bites. One of the things I’ve noticed is, because I have to test chocolate very regularly, I do ration how much I eat and this does, perversely, augment the experience. Gone – or rare – are the days when I would wolf down a whole bar. Unless it’s a tiny one.

I could buy a whole 100g bar, but therein lies danger

I’m very fond of Green & Black’s Tasting Collection (£12.99, 24 x 15g mini bars), although there are never quite enough of the bars I like. There is something wonderfully complete about starting and finishing the whole, tiny bar.

Although not individually wrapped, Neary Nógs Irish stout chocolate cups (£6.25 for 4) are deeply satisfying. Small batch craft chocolate – this one is 63% dark Togo cacao – contains a Guinness ganache and is topped with Irish cream. Delicious. If you like to avoid dairy then look for their Irish sea-salt chocolate caramel cups(£5.25 for 4) – 60% Ecuadorian chocolate and vegan caramel.

But my absolute favourite small bites at the moment are Friis Holm’s tiny 5g bars. These delicious Danish babies are not overly easy to get, but I have used my power for good and they are now stocked by Cocoa Runners for £9.45.

My favourite is the close to perfect 50% O’Payo Milk. I could buy a whole 100g bar, of course, for £9.95, and there’s a hazelnut version, but therein lies danger. Stay small and stay safe.

